IZEA Wins Three Stevie Awards Recognizing Its Remote Workplace, Leaders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, announced today that it has been honored with three awards at The 2024 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers. The company was recognized for its remote workplace and exceptional leaders.



IZEA won a level award in the Achievement in Managing a Remote Workplace category. Ted Murphy, the founder and CEO of IZEA, received an award in the People-Focused CEO of the Year category. Kaila Kowalski, Senior Director of People Operations, was recognized with a Silver award in the Chief Happiness Officer of the Year category. This marks the second consecutive year that IZEA, Murphy and Kowalski have been honored in these categories, showcasing their consistent excellence and dedication.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for the second year in a row. These awards are a testament to the positive and supportive work culture we have created and our hard work to effectively manage our remote workplace,” said Murphy.“This recognition is not just about me or any single individual. It's a reflection of our collective commitment to creating a welcoming and productive work environment. We see these awards as a validation of our efforts and an inspiration to continue our championing of the remote workplace.”

The Stevie® Awards are globally recognized business awards that celebrate the achievements and positive impacts of organizations and professionals worldwide. An awards ceremony will be held in New York City in September.

“I am humbled and honored to be part of the phenomenal IZEA team. Being recognized for a second year in a row at the Stevie Awards highlights the unwavering dedication, talent, and passion that each team member brings to our virtual table. Our shared commitment to fostering an environment where everyone can excel and feel valued is what makes IZEA a truly special place to work. Above all, it's a joy to see that our efforts are contributing to the happiness and fulfillment of our team, which is, and always will be our top priority,” said Kowalski.

“Kaila's unwavering dedication to the well-being of every team member is truly admirable. We appreciate her contributions and the positive impact she has on our team's morale and overall happiness,” Murphy added.

