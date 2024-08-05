(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Indivior PLC (“Indivior,” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: INDV). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that Defendants: (i) grossly overstated their ability to forecast the negative impact of certain legislation on the prospects of Indivior products, which forecasting ability was far less capable and effective than Defendants had led investors and analysts to believe; (ii) overstated the financial prospects of SUBLOCADE, PERSERIS and OPVEE, and thus overstated the Company's anticipated revenue and other financial metrics; (iii) knew or recklessly disregarded that because of the negative impact of certain legislation on the financial prospects of Indivior's products, Indivior was unlikely to meet its own previously issued and repeatedly reaffirmed FY 2024 net revenue guidance, including its FY 2024 net revenue guidance for SUBLOCADE, PERSERIS and OPVEE; and (iv) knew or recklessly disregarded that Indivior was at a significant risk of, and/or was likely to, cease all sales and marketing activities related to PERSERIS.



If you bought shares of Indivior between February 22, 2024 and July 8, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 1, 2024.

