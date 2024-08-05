Ambassador Enterprises Founder Daryle Doden To Transition From Leadership Role

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Daryle DodenFORT WAYNE, IN, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In 2006, Daryle Doden founded what he envisioned would become a different kind of private equity firm, one not only focused on profits but also on the common good and eternal benefit. Now, 18 years later, Ambassador Enterprises is a legacy-minded private equity firm investing for the glory of God and three returns: financial, cultural, and eternal, with more than $2.2B in annual revenue and some 5,000 employees in over 70 companies.Today, the company is announcing Daryle's intention to transition out of his leadership role at Ambassador Enterprises over the next 6 to 18 months.Daryle's succession plan has been years in the making. He became focused on having an effective transition plan after a pivotal moment at a family office conference when he learned that 80% of the attending organizations cited succession planning as their most significant problem, with 80% doing nothing to address it.After careful research and years of planning, Daryle and his wife Brenda established the Doden Legacy Trust (DLT) as the successor owner of the AE Ecosystem, with 9 Doden Legacy Trustees as asset managers. Additionally, an Ambassador Enterprises (AE) Board was formed in 2022 to govern the growing enterprise.“I've been in the senior executive leadership role for 50 years.” Daryle shared.“During that time, I have watched the high cost of leaders, particularly entrepreneurial leaders, not letting go and staying too long. It is time for me to 'pass the baton.' All the elements for a successful transition are in place. We have the right leaders to steward AE toward a bright and successful future.”He further stated,“I am grateful that the DLT, the AE Board, and the AE Management team are in place and that AE is not dependent on any one person. I am confident in the strength and preparedness of our teams and organizations. While I am still energized by and enjoy leading this dynamic organization, I want to empower AE to flourish beyond me. Now is the right time for me to move from a position of leadership and authority to that of influence and counsel.”Daryle's journey as an entrepreneur began in 1974, when he transitioned from ministry to the marketplace and started Ambassador Steel, selling rebar from a phone booth. In 2006, after leading Ambassador Steel in becoming the largest independent rebar fabricator and distributor in the U.S., he stepped down from his leadership role to form Ambassador Enterprises.Arlan Friesen, Chair of the Doden Legacy Trustees, commented:“We are inspired by Daryle's vision and enduring desire to make everyone better. We are truly grateful and blessed to have him continue to provide invaluable guidance and expertise. When the transition is completed, he can be more selective in what to focus on while continuing to provide counsel to the enterprise.”The Doden Legacy Trustees are of a single mind that Ambassador Enterprises remains committed to its mission of legacy-minded investing, combining responsible capitalism with prudent philanthropy. With assistance from the AE Board and AE Management, the Trustees will lead the process to identify AE's future leader.About Ambassador EnterprisesAmbassador Enterprises, a legacy-minded private equity firm investing for three returns-eternal, cultural, and financial-engages with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its affiliates account for over $2.2 billion in annualized revenue and 5,000 employees committed to cultivating a legacy grounded in partners, performance, and platforms.Visit Ambassador-Enterprises to learn more.###

