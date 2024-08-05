Dr. Sandra Rose Michael To Visit Little Rock For VIP Event Celebrating Cumberland Crest House's One-Year Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Located in the Quapaw Quarter district of Little Rock, named in honor of the Quapaw Indians who lived in the area centuries ago, Cumberland Crest House was originally designed and built in the Victorian Queen Anne style by architects Max Orlopp and Casper

Cumberland Crest House to host Dr. Sandra Rose Michaels who will speak about the healing capabilities of the Enhancement System (EESystem) she invented.

- Michelle LynRayLITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cumberland Crest House, Little Rock's premier wellness center, is proud to announce an exclusive VIP event on Monday, August 12, 2024, to celebrate its one-year anniversary. The evening will feature a special appearance by the renowned Dr. Sandra Rose Michael , a pioneer in energy medicine and creator of the BioScalar EESystem (Energy Enhancement System ) technology, which is transforming the landscape of holistic health.The celebration, to be held at Cumberland Crest House, located at 1302 Cumberland Street, promises an unforgettable evening of networking, enlightenment, and celebration. The 2-hour event will begin at 6:00 PM and offer an intimate atmosphere where attendees can mingle with Dr. Michael and other leaders in Arkansas' wellness community.Guests at the event will be treated to a selection of fine wine, champagne, hors d'oeuvres, and dessert, creating a festive ambiance befitting the occasion. The evening will not only celebrate the accomplishments of Cumberland Crest House over the past year but also spotlight the cutting-edge wellness solutions and community connections that have made it a beacon of holistic health in Little Rock.A Year of Growth and HealingCumberland Crest House opened its doors in August 2023, quickly establishing itself as a hub for those seeking advanced, evidence-based, non-invasive health treatments. The center has earned a reputation for its commitment to integrating innovative wellness modalities that cater to the physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being of its clients.Dr. Sandra Rose Michael's visit underscores the center's dedication to bringing world-class expertise and technologies to the Little Rock community. Her BioScalar EESystem technology has garnered international acclaim for its ability to promote wellness through a blend of scalar energy, light, and information fields, providing benefits ranging from enhanced cellular regeneration to improved mental clarity.“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Michael to Cumberland Crest House,” Michelle Lynray, one of the owners of Cumberland Crest House stated.“Her presence is a testament to the strides we've made in the past year and our ongoing commitment to offering cutting-edge wellness solutions. This event is not only a celebration of our success but also a reflection of our mission to bring the best in evidence-based holistic health to our community.”An Evening with Dr. Sandra Rose MichaelDr. Sandra Rose Michael's work has been recognized globally, with her pioneering EESystem technology being installed in wellness centers, clinics, and homes worldwide. Attendees at the anniversary celebration will have the rare opportunity to engage directly with Dr. Michael, gaining insights into her groundbreaking research and the future of energy medicine.The evening's itinerary will include a presentation by Dr. Michael, followed by a Q&A session where guests can explore the intricacies of her work and its impact on health and wellness. This will be an invaluable experience for both seasoned practitioners and newcomers to holistic health, offering a unique chance to learn from one of the field's most influential figures.Tickets for the event are priced at $100 for reserved seating in the EESystem Suite and $65 for general admission. Guests are encouraged to RSVP by Friday, August 9, 2024, to secure their spot at this exclusive event. This event is by invitation only, ensuring an intimate setting where guests can fully immerse themselves in the celebration and connect with like-minded individuals. Limited spots are available, and those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP promptly.“We've had an incredible first year, and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate with Dr. Michael and our community,” added Lynray.“This event is about looking back at all we've accomplished and looking forward to what the future holds for Cumberland Crest House and the wellness community in Little Rock.”

