AAPI Nonprofit Lunar Accel Names Two New Board Directors & Concludes Spring 2024 Cohort

Lunar Accel's newest Board Directors Jean Lee and Daniel Sheng.

Lunar Accel's Board Directors Jean Lee, Daniel Sheng, and Jason Shen with Co-Founders Amanda Xu and Jasper Huang and Closing Keynote speaker Jihan Lee and moderator Hoon Kim.

Lunar Accel's Board Directors Jean Lee and Jason Shen with Co-Founders Amanda Xu and Jasper Huang and Opening Keynote speaker Laurie Lam and moderator Minji Cha.

Lunar Accel appoints Jean Lee, Product & Strategy leader at Google, and Daniel Sheng, Managing Director at The Blackstone Group, to its Board of Directors.

- Jasper Huang, Co-President and Co-FounderNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lunar Accel, the premier leadership development 501(c)(3) nonprofit and career accelerator for early-career East and Southeast Asian professionals, today announced the appointments of Jean Lee, Product & Strategy leader at Google, and Daniel Sheng, Managing Director at The Blackstone Group, to its Board of Directors.“Jean and Daniel bring to Lunar Accel over 30 years of combined experience across a diverse set of industries, career paths, and leadership styles,” said Jasper Huang, Co-President and Co-Founder of Lunar Accel.“We are confident their addition to the Board will only deepen Lunar Accel's impact as we aim to shatter the bamboo ceiling for aspiring young professionals.”“I first joined Lunar Accel as a mentor in 2023 and was blown away by their tremendous impact and potential,” said Jean Lee.“I felt that they cracked the code for career acceleration with their flagship career accelerator, combining broad exposure to C-level perspectives, tactical mentorship from mid-senior professionals, and a strong community with shared cultural understanding. The exchange of knowledge and experience will hopefully allow our AAPI fellows to bypass some of the trials and errors we've faced, and most importantly feel that they have strong advocates in their corner during critical moments in their careers. I'm honored to join the board and help scale its mission.”“I've volunteered for larger nonprofits but what drew me to Lunar Accel was their passionate and hungry team of young professionals,” said Daniel Sheng.“I am excited to help them scale what they have built and deliver an outsized impact on the Asian American community for young professionals.”From April 14th to May 18th, Lunar Accel hosted its third annual career accelerator, a six week leadership development program bringing together 32 early-career fellows and 32 mentors. The 2024 agenda featured keynote speakers Laurie Lam, Chief Brand Officer of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) and Jihan Lee, Chef Partner at Nami Nori. The nonprofit also hosted fireside chats with Vince Ning, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Nabis, and Raymond Trinh, Co-Owner of Sixty Three Clinton, and executive coaching workshops with Dalglish Chew, Partner and Coach-in-Residence at Avalanche VC. The program concluded with an open-to-public Closing Keynote event, featuring keynote guest Jihan Lee, Chef Partner of Nami Nori, and pop-ups from AAPI brands Rice Blossoms and 1587 Sneakers.“We just concluded our third program this past month, and the energy and excitement of our community is truly incredible.” said Amanda Xu, Co-President and Co-Founder of Lunar Accel.“Hearing fellows share personal stories about how Lunar Accel has inspired them to take bigger risks, navigate difficult career junctions, and find genuine community -- it's all a testament to the importance of the work we are doing, and I know the addition of Jean and Daniel to our board will only accelerate our impact.”-----ABOUT JEAN LEEJean Sonia Lee is a senior product manager at Google and advises startups at the intersection of retail and technology through her advisory, JSL Advisory LLC. Prior to Google, she built her career in investment banking and private equity, before heading up global digital and e-commerce strategy at Ralph Lauren during the company's digital transformation. Jean earned a BS from NYU Stern in 2009 and an MBA from Wharton in 2018. Jean grew up in Seoul and New York, and enjoys spending time in the pottery studio exploring her creative side.ABOUT DANIEL SHENGDaniel Sheng is a Managing Director in Blackstone Strategic Partners, Blackstone's dedicated fund solutions sponsor with over $70.0 billion of AUM, with experience providing capital and liquidity solutions to private market investors. Dan joined Blackstone in 2013 and prior to joining the firm spent time at Credit Suisse and Citi. Dan attended the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University where he graduated with a B.S. in Finance and International Business. Dan is originally from Fremont, California and enjoys playing golf and traveling in his spare time.ABOUT LUNAR ACCELLunar Accel is the premier 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and community for ambitious, early-career East and Southeast Asian American professionals who want to have an outsized impact on the world. The organization runs an annual flagship career accelerator program featuring speaker events with Asian American founders and business leaders, executive coaching workshops, and mentorship programming for early-career professionals to hone key leadership skills, expand their professional network, and advance their career past the“bamboo ceiling.”Past speakers include Patrick Lee (Rotten Tomatoes), Charles Huang (Guitar Hero), Laurie Lam (e.l.f. BEAUTY, NYSE: ELF), Sandro Roco (Sanzo Sparkling Water), Chieh Huang (Boxed, NYSE: BOXD), Sarah Miyazawa LaFleur M), and more. Lunar Accel was founded in 2022 by Co-Presidents Amanda Xu and Jasper Huang in their senior year at the University of Pennsylvania, and is run by an all-volunteer staff.Learn more:-----

