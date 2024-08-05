Webinar Previewing Dr. Andrew Newberg's New Book, Sex, God And The Brain, To Be Held On August 6Th At 1:00 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr Andrew Newberg

Sex God and the Brain Cover

SPEC at Baseline

How God Changes Your Brain

Dr. Newberg explores the connection between religious, spiritual experiences, and our sexual being through Orgasmic Meditation and finds them to be identical.

- Dr. Andrew Newberg

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Andrew Newberg, renowned neuroscientist and author, invites you to attend a webinar previewing his groundbreaking new book, "Sex, God and The Brain ." The webinar will take place on August 6th at 1:00 PM ET/10am PT.

In "Sex, God, and the Brain," Dr. Newberg explores the profound connection between our religious and spiritual experiences and our sexual being. Through his extensive research , including groundbreaking brain scan studies conducted during Orgasmic Meditation research, Dr. Newberg reveals that the underlying biological mechanisms of religious, spiritual, and sexual experiences are identical.

This deep investigation delves into the history of mating rituals and how they have evolved into religious practices throughout time.



To gain valuable insights from Dr. Newberg's research, register for the webinar by following this link : .

Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email with further details on how to join the meeting.

"Sex, God and The Brain" is now available for pre-order on Amazon at ( ). Don't miss the opportunity to delve into this groundbreaking exploration of the human experience.

For media inquiries or to request an interview with Dr. Andrew Newberg, please contact:

Bob Wilms

Phone 415-830-1478

Email: ...

and

Ezra Hermann

Phone: 212-220-3898

Email: ...

About Dr. Andrew Newberg:

Dr. Andrew Newberg is a leading neuroscientist and author specializing in the study of the brain and spirituality. He is the Director of Research at the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health and a Professor in the Department of Integrative Medicine and Nutritional Sciences at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Dr. Newberg has published numerous books and research papers, and his work has been featured in major media outlets worldwide.

Bob Wilms

Soulmaker Press

⁨(415) 830-1478⁩

Sex, God, and The Brain Book Trailer | Dr. Andrew Newberg