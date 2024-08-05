Cordial Recognized With Highest Scores Possible In AI And Vision Criteria In Independent Research Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The report states "Cordial's AI outshines other vendors' by enhancing marketer productivity and email value, not just creating content"



SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Cordial, the leading enterprise marketing that automates billions of data-driven emails, SMS and mobile app messages for companies like L, PacSun and REVOLVE, has been recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q3 2024. Cordial received the highest possible scores in six criteria: AI, vision, legacy integration, agency services, preference management, and pricing flexibility and transparency.

"Marketing moves fast. Campaigns need to be agile and personalized, data needs to flow seamlessly, and marketers need to be able to act quickly on insights. But when you're wrestling with outdated platforms, trying to make disparate tools work together, you're losing valuable time," said Jeremy Swift , CEO and co-founder of Cordial. "At Cordial, we're giving marketers back the time they need to focus on strategy, creativity and truly connecting with their customers. We're setting a new standard with visionary AI capabilities, unmatched data flexibility and exceptional service that empower our customers to send better messages and deliver better business results."

Marketing success hinges on a deep understanding of the customer, the business and the nuances of every interaction. Cordial's uniquely designed platform goes beyond traditional offerings, integrating cutting-edge AI, cohesive cross-channel capabilities and unparalleled data flexibility. This innovative approach has empowered industry-leading brands to deliver significant outcomes, breaking free from the limitations imposed by legacy providers' outdated systems.

The Forrester Wave states that Cordial's technology has "...improved its clients' customer lifetime value by 50%," and a reference customer called Cordial "a breath of fresh air to work with such a modern platform."

Cordial received the highest score possible in six criteria:



AI: Cordial's AI capabilities drive marketer productivity and value beyond content, ultimately delivering business results. The report says, "Cordial's AI outshines other vendors' by enhancing marketer productivity and email value, not just creating content."

Vision: Cordial's forward-thinking vision consistently earns top marks, helping brands meet and anticipate their customers' evolving needs.

Legacy technology integration: The platform's integration capabilities and built-in data transformations simplify connections with any source. "Customers love that Cordial integrates so easily with other technologies," according to the report.

Agency services: Backed by industry-leading professional services and a customer-driven roadmap, Cordial's full spectrum of support delivers exceptional value and strategic insights for its customers.

Preference management: Cordial's advanced data collection capabilities capture valuable first- and zero-party data through dynamic surveys and preference centers to create customized message experiences. Pricing flexibility and transparency: Cordial's commitment to transparency and flexibility in pricing ensures a trustworthy partnership without hidden costs or surprises.

About Cordial

Cordial's technology helps companies like L, Orveon Global and Boot Barn automate high-conversion messages across email, SMS, mobile app, social media, direct mail and more-driving scalable revenue and lasting customer connections. Cordial was named a Fastest-Growing Company in the 2022 and 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM and won the Business Intelligence Group's Best Places to Work award in 2023. Connect with Cordial at .

