Orchard Software Ranked Number One Overall Laboratory Information System Vendor In 2024 Black Book Market Research User Survey

Orchard Software is pleased to announce that it has been ranked the number one laboratory information system (LIS) vendor in the 2024 Black Research User Survey. Black BookTM annually evaluates LIS vendors across 18 key performance indicators from the perspective of the client experience. Survey results are independent and unbiased from vendor influence with more than 2.5 million healthcare users invited to contribute.

"We continually strive to develop innovative new solutions that rank us as the top LIS vendor in the industry,"

Orchard Software took top place in 13 of 18 categories, and number one overall in the 2024 Black Book Market Reasearch User Survey.

"Orchard Software is proud of the solutions that we provide to our laboratory customers supporting their role in patient care. We continually strive to develop innovative new solutions that rank us as the top LIS vendor in the industry," said Billie Whitehurst, CEO of Orchard Software. "Ranking in the number one position in areas such as innovation, client relationships, trust, reliability, and viability are what makes Orchard stand out among its competitors."

Orchard Software ranked #1 in the following 13 categories:



Strategic alignment between vendor and provider client goals

Innovation

Training

Client relationships and cultural fit

Trust, accountability, ethics, and transparency

Breadth of offerings, varied client settings, delivery excellence across all user types

Deployment and mid RCM solution implementation and system-wide standardization

Integration and interfaces

Reliability

Brand image and marketing leadership and communications

Viability and managerial stability

Support and customer care Best of breed technology and process improvement

According to the Black Book Report, "Black Book collects ballot results on 18 performance areas of operational excellence to rank vendors by electronic medical and health record product lines. The gathered data are subjected immediately to an internal and external audit to verify completeness and accuracy and to make sure the respondent is valid while ensuring that the anonymity of the client company is maintained. During the audit, each data set is reviewed by a Black Book executive and at least two other people. In this way, Black Book's clients can clearly see how a vendor is truly performing."

About Black Book

Black Book Rankings, a division of Black Book Market Research LLC, provides healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality minded vendors, and prospective software system buyers, pharmaceutical and equipment manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, and other interested sectors of the clinical and financial technology industry with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing technology vendors. The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, Black BookTM collects over a half million viewpoints on information technology and outsourced services vendor performance annually. Black Book was founded in 2003, is internationally recognized for over 15 years of customer satisfaction polling, particularly in technology, analytics, services, outsourcing and offshoring industries.

About Orchard Software Corporation

Orchard Software Corporation is a leader in the laboratory information system industry and offers a variety of solutions. Orchard serves more than 2,000 laboratories across the country, helping them improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance integration. Orchard's cloud-based solutions are installed in physician groups and clinics, hospitals, independent reference labs, student health centers, veterinary labs, public health organizations, universities, and retail facilities. For more information regarding Orchard Software Corporation, visit .

