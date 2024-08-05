Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue And Business Development Report By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is a key factor driving revenue growth

Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting (EVH) market size was USD 471.6 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, technological advancement in healthcare, and increasing product launches and investments by key market players in Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting (EVH) are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the market. In addition, rising demand for minimally invasive harvesting procedures and rising government initiations and research and development activities are driving revenue growth of the market.

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is driving revenue growth of this market in this region. A stroke is the most prevalent symptom of cerebrovascular disease, but other symptoms include stenosis vascular dementia, and subarachnoid hemorrhage. Stroke was the sixth biggest cause of mortality in the U.S. in 2020, accounting for 36.4 deaths per 100,000 individuals.

Furthermore, technological advancements in Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting (EVH) systems is contributing significantly to revenue growth of the market. A laparoscopic trolley, high-resolution camera and monitor, CO2 insufflator, adequate energy source, and reusable or disposable harvest devices (reusable or disposable) are all necessary for this surgery. Advances in these categories result in major improvements in market efficiency and safety. In accordance with this, increasing product releases and regulatory clearances from government agencies is expected to benefit the endoscopic vessel harvest device sector in the future years.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The saphenous vein segment accounted for largest revenue share owing to use of a vascular loop around the saphenous vein as counter-traction is strongly advised throughout the treatment since it improves exposure. The International Society for Minimally Invasive Cardiothoracic Surgery (ISMICS) recently published a consensus statement and a systematic review, both of which confirm that the endoscopic method for both the radial artery and the saphenous vein is effective.

The coronary artery diseases segment is expected to account for fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period According to the report, in 2020, about two out of every ten CAD deaths are predicted to occur in those under the age of 65. Endoscopic Vascular Harvesting (EVH) is thus at the forefront of technological innovations that improve vessel harvesting for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) surgery.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 due to company initiations and partnerships among the leading companies, which is driving revenue growth of the market in this region. On 5 January 2021 for instance, Saphena Medical, the makers of the Venapax unitary endoscopic vessel harvesting system, announced that it has been awarded a contract in the category of Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting through Premier's highly committed Synergizing for Unparalleled Results in Procurement and Strategic Sourcing (SURPASS) program. Premier Inc. is one of the largest improvement firms in the U.S.

Some major companies in the global market report include

Terumo Medical Corporation, Getinge, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet., Smith+Nephew, NuVasive, Inc., CONMED Corporation., Wright Medical Group N.V., Cardiomedical GmbH, Saphena Medical, Inc.

Radical Highlights of the Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Emergen Research has segmented global endoscopic vessel harvesting market on the basis of product, usability, vessel types, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Endoscopes

Accessories

EVH Systems

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Reusable

Disposable

Vessel Types Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Radial Artery

Saphenous Vein

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Peripheral Artery Diseases

Coronary Artery Diseases

Others

