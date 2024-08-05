New Webinar Discusses Maximising Efficiency And Productivity In Liquid Processing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HPS Webinar "How To Maximise Efficiency and Productivity in Liquid Processing: Advanced Product Recovery Solutions"

NOTTINGHAM, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HPS Product Recovery Solutions has announced a new webinar that promises to deliver crucial insights into maximising efficiency and productivity in liquid transfer operations.

Taking place on Wednesday, August 14th at 2:00 PM GMT, this event is specifically designed for individuals in process industries involving liquid and wet products. This includes food and beverage, personal care, homecare, chemicals, paint, and other liquid processing sectors.

Event Overview

Titled“How to Maximise Efficiency and Productivity in Liquid Processing with Advanced Product Recovery Solutions ,” this comprehensive webinar will discuss many of the problems and challenges faced by companies that manufacture and process liquids, while exploring advanced techniques and solutions being used to overcome them.

Participants will gain valuable knowledge on leveraging advanced product recovery technologies to drive efficiency and profitability improvements.

Key Features of the Webinar Include:

Efficiency Boosts: Identify“leaks” and learn strategies to streamline operations, reduce waste, and enhance overall productivity.

Case Studies: Gain valuable insights from real-world examples of successful implementations and outcomes.

Innovative Technologies: Discover the latest advancements in product recovery and how they can be applied to liquid processes.

Q&A Session: Engage in a Q&A session to gain deeper insights into the discussed areas.

The 60-minute webinar will be led by HPS Executive Chairman Peter Elgar, an expert in process pigging technology.

Peter will share valuable information on many of the current challenges being faced by companies that manufacture or process liquids. He will also look at how companies can sustainably improve their process productivity, capacity, and bottom-line performance.

The session will include real-world examples showcasing how advanced pigging technology can deliver a high return on investment through increased yields, efficient changeovers, reduced waste, improved capacity, and more.

Peter Elgar, Executive Chairman at HPS, commented:

"The whole purpose of this webinar is to provide value to attendees. So we'll provide insights into many of the problems faced by manufacturing companies today, but most importantly discuss ways in which many companies have overcome these challenges. This includes plugging leaks in efficiency, competitiveness, sustainability, and profitability.”

We'll also look at some of the mistakes and ineffective actions people can fall into the trap of making, how to avoid these mistakes and make tangible process improvements.”

Peter concludes,

“We won't get overly technical, but we will also take a look at advanced liquid product recovery (pigging) technology, and how it helps companies improve their productivity, yields, and capacity, reduce waste, and drive greater sustainability in their processes.”

Founded in 1995, HPS Product Recovery Solutions improve the efficiency, profits, and environmental credentials of just about any business that processes liquids.

Specialising in advanced product-recovery (pigging) systems and liquid distribution and transfer solutions, HPS serves a diverse range of processing industries.

Headquartered in Nottingham, UK, HPS operates with a global reach, with offices in the United States and Australia, and an extensive partner distribution network.

