(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) "The Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) is experiencing robust growth due to the accelerating demand for advanced semiconductor solutions driven by technological advancements in IoT, 5G, and AI applications, which require specialized IP for high performance and efficiency." Austin, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Sizing: The Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market S ize is expected to be valued at USD 7.04 Billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 15.68 Billion by 2032 with a growing CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2024-2032.



Get a Sample Report of Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market @ KEY PLAYERS: The key players in the Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market are Dream Chip Technologies GmbH, Arm Holdings, Cadence Design Systems, Faraday Technology Corporation, Synopsys, CEVA, Rambus, Silicon Storage Technology, Analog Bits, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Open Five Inc, Imagination Technologies, Lattice Semiconductor, Dolphin Design SAS, Eureka Technology, Micron Technology, Samsung, Dolphin integration and Other Players. The Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market plays a significant role in the development of the semiconductor industry , delivering essential design blocks for modern and highly functional electronic equipment and systems. The rise of the Internet of Things has fueled the expansion of the sector, as devices and systems require sophisticated IP to function such as connectivity, security, data processing, etc. For instance, in 2024, the growth of IoT technology will surpass USD 1 trillion, demonstrating the market's value in meeting demand. Additionally, a 54% increase in IoT initiatives motivated by cost savings demonstrates the widespread adoption of IoT technology. By 2030, the market will experience significant growth with over 500 billion devices expected to be in use. Furthermore, the transition to 5G technology opens up new possibilities, requiring the development of novel IP cores to facilitate advanced data transfer and rapid communication. For example, the U. S. National Science Foundation has invested USD 25 million in the development of 5G infrastructure, shedding light on the values that IPs bring by advancing communication technologies and connecting research communities with end-users. Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Report Scope & Overview:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 7.04 billion Market Size in 20 32 USD 15.68 billion CAGR (2024-2032) 9.77% Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Market Driver Increasing demand for advanced semiconductor components in automotive and telecommunications & data center Industry

Do you need any customization research on Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market , Speak to Our Analyst @

Segment Analysis:

By Design IP:



Processor IP

Memory IP

Interface IP Other Ips

The processor IP segment led the semiconductor IP market with more than 42% market share in 2023. Processor IP is important as it provides pre-designed and verified processor cores and helps in faster production of chips. Hence, they can be used to enhance performance in a wide range of applications such as consumer electronics, data centers , and automotive systems.

By IP Source:



Royalty Licensing

The royalty segment held a market share of around 50% in 2023, and it is expected to continue the highest growth rate from 2024 to 2032. The growth of the market is because of the cost-effectiveness of royalty agreements where the manufacturers pay royalties based on the products they produce, rather than upfront licensing fees. The growth in this segment is due to the growing reliance on 5G networks, and the equipment used in base stations and other wireless network equipment use different forms of processor and interface IPs.

Regional Development:

The Asia Pacific region dominated the semiconductor intellectual property market with a market share of over 40% in 2023 and also the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The growth is explained by a combination of factors, including the growing semiconductor industry in China, South Korea, and Taiwan. Each of those countries is investing heavily in R&D and therefore driving demand for IP in semiconductors. A competitive market environment and the existence of well-developed partnerships also fuel product development and innovation. TSMC and other Taiwanese companies are leading the way, developing highly efficient solutions for the semiconductor industry; thus, it can be argued that the growth in the Semiconductor IP market in the Asia Pacific region is determined to a great extent by Taiwan's performance in the field.

Recent Developments:



In June 2024, ARM introduced ARM Cortex-X4, the latest processor IP optimized to maximize speed and conserve power for high-end consumer electronics and automotive applications. This IP is expected to support world-class speed with optimal power efficiency functions. In May 2024, Synopsys presented DesignWare ARC EV Processor IP, which promises to facilitate high-performing AI and machine learning applications. This new IP is reported to present best-in-class processing capabilities along with flexible deployment options.

Buy an Enterprise User PDF of Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Outlook Report 2024-203 2 @

Key Takeaways:



This report will provide a comprehensive and analytical filing for understanding the decisive factors for the growth of the overall market and the opportunities present in it.

In-depth understanding of the major trends that are dominating the market and knowing the impact of expanding technologies.

Clients will also gain knowledge of the market through information on product launches or other innovations and remain better suited to make decisions involving competitive technology. The report contains forecasts and projections which will allow the clients to make appropriate decisions regarding corporate strategy and respond to changes in the market.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Industry Flowchart

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

5. Porter's 5 Forces Model

6. Pest Analysis

7. Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Segmentation, By Design IP

8. Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Segmentation, By IP Source

9. Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Segmentation, By IP Core



Softcore Hardcore



Telecommunications & Data Center

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Commercial Other

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Segmentation, By End-Use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Use Case and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details @

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)