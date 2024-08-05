Rose-Hulman Receives Largest-Ever Grant Of $30.5 Million From Lilly Endowment To Launch 'Trails To Innovation' Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This artistic rendering showcases aspects of the Innovation Grove portion of Rose-Hulman's "Trails to Innovation" project

This transformative project will provide unparalleled opportunities in entrepreneurship, care, and sustainability for students and local community.

- Robert A. Coons, President, Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyTERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been awarded a $30.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its initiative, College and Community Collaboration (CCC) to launch the Trails to Innovation project, marking the largest single contribution in the college's history.This project encompasses the development of Innovation Grove, a new entrepreneurial district designed to foster innovation, collaboration, and economic growth in the Wabash Valley and beyond. This transformative project aims to provide unparalleled opportunities for Rose-Hulman students and the local community.Key Initiatives of the Trails to Innovation Project:. Innovation Grove: This space will serve as a vibrant hub for entrepreneurship and technological advancement, and will feature:- Rose-Hulman Ventures : Innovation Grove will serve as the new home to the engineering consulting and technology design and development firm.- Surgical Center for Hip and Knee Replacements: The district will also house this state-of-the-art facility in partnership with Union Health and the Indiana Joint Replacement Institute (IJRI).- STEM and Robotics Education Programs: In collaboration with Vigo County School Corporation.- Sawmill Society : Dedicated spaces for Rose-Hulman's network of entrepreneurial alumni and supporters to mentor and collaborate with emerging innovators.. 5 MW Solar Farm:- Powers the Innovation Grove district.- Promotes environmental stewardship and drives cost savings.- Expected to generate approximately $100,000 annually through energy sales and carbon credits to fund community sustainability projects led by students.. Innovation Trail:- A network of trails connecting Innovation Grove to Terre Haute's existing trail system and parks.- Promotes active lifestyles and community engagement."We are incredibly grateful to Lilly Endowment for its generous support of Innovation Grove,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons.“This transformative grant will enable us to create a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem that not only enhances the educational experience for our students but also drives economic growth and innovation in the Terre Haute community. By fostering collaboration between students, faculty, and industry partners, Innovation Grove will help shape the future of innovation and entrepreneurship in our region. We are excited to embark on this journey and see the profound impact it will have on our campus and beyond."Rose-Hulman is one of 13 Indiana higher education institutions receiving grants through the latest round of implementation grants through CCC, a competitive Lilly Endowment initiative.“While varied in scope and reach, the proposed initiatives and projects reflect a commitment by stakeholders, inclusive of faculty, staff and students from these institutions, business leaders, government officials, and community leaders, to create vibrant communities where all residents can thrive,” said Jennett M. Hill, president of the Endowment.“The Endowment looks forward to seeing all the projects in the CCC initiative evolve. We are enthusiastic about the prospects for both the institutions and communities and are eager to see these institutions and their community stakeholders collaborate to breathe life into their promising projects.”Lilly Endowment launched the CCC initiative in early 2023. The initiative is designed to encourage Indiana's colleges and universities to work closely with community stakeholders to envision and jointly undertake significant community development efforts to create more vibrant places in which to live, learn, work and play.The district will support the development of new enterprises and innovative programs, driving economic growth and workforce development in the region. By creating a dedicated space for collaboration and resource sharing, Innovation Grove will foster a culture of innovation that benefits both Rose-Hulman and the Terre Haute community.The total community investment for this effort is estimated to be $102.3 million. Rose-Hulman and community partners are committing an additional $71.8 million in match funding for this effort.“The development of Innovation Grove aligns with Rose-Hulman's strategic plan, "Advancing by Design," which focuses on sustainability and innovation,” Coons added.“This project exemplifies Rose-Hulman's commitment to creating a lasting impact on the community and preparing students to lead in a rapidly evolving world.”Construction of Innovation Grove is set to begin in October 2024, with the grand opening scheduled for summer 2026. As the district grows, it is expected to continue to attract new industries and innovators, further solidifying Terre Haute and Rose-Hulman's reputation as a hub for technological and entrepreneurial excellence.About Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyFounded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world's best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor, and individualized attention. The Institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM college for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is nearly 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of 2,250 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.About Lilly Endowment Inc.Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private foundation created in 1937 by J. K. Lilly and his sons, Eli and J.K. Jr., through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. While those gifts remain the financial bedrock of the Endowment, the Endowment is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with its founders' wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. The Endowment funds programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion, and maintains a special commitment to its founders' hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.

