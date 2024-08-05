IDAHO STATE LEADERS JOIN SWIPE OUT HUNGER AND BASIC NEEDS PROVIDERS FOR A CONVERSATION ON COLLEGE STUDENT HUNGER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Convening to address the crisis of food insecurity among Idaho college students and explore solutions with state officials, higher ed staff, and nonprofits.

BOISE, IDAHO, U.S.A, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With over a third of college students nationwide and thousands more students across Idaho experiencing food insecurity, as highlighted by a 2021 study from the Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice at Temple University, it is crucial to address the pressing issues of today's students. To confront the crisis of student basic needs insecurity in the state, lawmakers, higher education staff, student leaders, and community partners will gather in Boise for a day focused on learning and developing effective solutions.Higher education institutions across Idaho have launched new programs and services, such as food pantries and SNAP enrollment, to support students having to choose between enrollment and basic needs like hunger, homelessness, access to child care, transportation, and health care. These programs have helped hundreds of students thrive in their post-secondary educational journeys. However, a recovering post-pandemic economy and high levels of inflation continue to wreak havoc on Idaho students making it ever harder for them to succeed in school and graduate with their higher degree.The convening, hosted in partnership with national organization Swipe Out Hunger, was overwhelmed with interest from Idaho campuses. Swipe Out Hunger Executive Director, Jaime Hansen, says“This convening of food justice organizations and individuals is personal for me. As an Idaho resident, and a student who faced hunger in an Idaho college myself, I am excited to support the building of a strong network and brainstorming state-level solutions to this complex issue.”WHAT: Idaho Convening of Campus Anti-Hunger Service Providers & State PolicymakersWHO: Swipe Out Hunger, Idaho Higher Educational Representatives and Idaho Elected OfficialsWHEN: Tuesday, August 6th from 12:30 pm-6 pm MTBSU Campus Food Pantry Tour from 12:30-1:15 pm at the Campus PantryProviders Convening (working group) from 1:30-4 pm at the Center of InfluenceMeet & Greet with Idaho Department of Health & Welfare & Idaho legislators from 4-6 pm at the Center of InfluenceWHERE:Boise State University Campus Food Pantry, Campus School, Room 103 - Located at 2100 W University Dr, Boise, ID 83725Harris Center of Influence (Training Center) Located at 805 W Idaho St #400, Boise, ID 83702###About Swipe Out Hunger:Swipe Out Hunger is the leading nonprofit addressing hunger among college students. We promote on-campus solutions, policy and advocacy pathways, and community building practices to address student hunger.We work closely with leaders on-the-ground to not only ensure today's students have access to meals, but to also address student hunger upstream with sustainable legislation and policies. Our national movement spans more than 750 colleges in all 50 states and Canada and has enabled 12.3 million nutritious meals to date.

