His House Children's Home Celebrates 35 Years Of Positively Impacting The Live's Of Florida's Most At-Risk Children

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Over the years the organization has brought healing and hope to the lives of over 24,000 of the community's most vulnerable.

- Silvia Smith-Torres, CEO of His House Children's HomeMIAMI, FLORIDA, U.S.A, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrating its 35th anniversary, His House Children's Home has dedicated itself to bringing healing and hope to the lives of children faced with abandonment, abuse, neglect, sexual trafficking, and numerous other reasons for which they have been removed from their home, or simply have not had one.His House is located at 20000 NW 47th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL, is the largest residential campus in the State of Florida providing a safe place to live for up to 232 children housing over 1500 children throughout the year. His House is often a 'safe haven' for our community's most vulnerable and at-risk youth.Many of the children living on campus have gone through, an average, 40 to 50 different placements, subsequently making His House a last resort after facing countless rejections and closed doors. The message these children hear most is 'You're not wanted!'“The level of trauma most of our children have experienced is truly heartbreaking,” says Silvia Smith-Torres, CEO of His House Children's Home.“These are children coming out of sexual trafficking, severe neglect, physical and sexual abuse. Most of our children live under a perpetual state of PTSD.”His House has a robust program to address the children's needs and is consistently looking for ways to mitigate the trauma. For example, more than 60% of the children residing on campus are part of a sibling group of three or more children. Managing to keep the sibling groups together aids in their recovery, versus separating them to different group homes.In celebration of its 35 years of bringing healing and hope to the lives of children in foster care, His House is inviting the South Florida Community to its Anniversary Imagine Gala. The Gala will be on Saturday, September 21st at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. His House is pleased to share that their presenting sponsor for this gala is Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.The emcee of the night will be 6-time Emmy Award-winning TV news reporter and anchor, Laurie Jennings. With a career spanning 30 years, Jennings has anchored thousands of hours of live news and hosted numerous charity events, making her a trusted presence at The Imagine Gala.The event will feature testimonials from residents who have moved on to successful lives and careers, along with honoring the incredible journey and achievements of His House Children's Home. South Florida's community presence and support at this event will make a significant impact on the lives and care of these children for decades to come.“We look forward to welcoming a broad array of the community and civic stakeholders without whose support His House Children's Home would not be feasible,” adds Smith-Torres.“From the anticipated presence of Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, to representatives from the State Attorney's office, and many others, we are honored to welcome these community leaders.”Event Details:Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024Venue: JW Marriott Marquis Miami255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami, FLTime: 7:00 pmTickets:###About His House Children's Home:His House Children's Home is a non-profit, faith-based organization dedicated to restoring the lives of children from newborn to 18 years of age. Licensed by the Florida Department of Children and Families and contracted by Citrus Family Care Network in Miami-Dade/Monroe and ChildNet in Broward County, His House has brought stability to the lives of over 24,000 children for more than 35 years. As a frontline provider of residential and child placement services, His House operates in a community type campus setting with a 232-bed capacity, caring for children removed from their homes due to abandonment, abuse, or neglect.For more information, please visit us at .

Kristen Noffsinger

Kreps PR & Marketing

+1 954-464-7388

email us here