Maxeon Solar NEWS: Johnson Fistel Announces The Filing Of A Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxeon Solar

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP notifies investors of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who acquired securities within the class period. Investors who acquired securities during the class period, November 15, 2023 and May 29, 2024, inclusive (the"Class Period") are encouraged to review the following information.COURT: N.D. CaliforniaDOCKET #: 24-CV-03869

Complaint Allegations: According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose: (1) that Maxeon relied on the exclusive sales of certain products to SunPower; (2) that, following the termination of the Master Supply Agreement, the Company was unable to"aggressively ramp sales"; (3) that, as a result, revenue substantially declined; and (4) that, as a result, the Company suffered a"serious cash flow" crisis.

What can Investors Do: Shareholders who incurred losses during the class period, have until August 26, 2024, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

