Sirtex Medical Launches SIR-Spheres® Flexdose SELECT Delivery Program To Enable More Selective Y-90 Treatment Plans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Sirtex announces SIR-Spheres® portfolio expansion to include the FLEXdose SELECT 3mL vial configuration
allowing for more patient-specific Y-90 selective treatment plans
WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Sirtex Medical ("Sirtex") , a leading manufacturer of interventional treatment solutions, announced today the launch of its SIR-Spheres® FLEXdose SELECT Delivery Program, an innovative, new way to offer precise Y-90 selective internal radiation therapy for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer.
SIR-Spheres®
FLEXdose SELECT Delivery Program offers unparalleled flexibility by enabling tailored, patient-specific dosing from a single 3mL delivery vial. This program also marks the availability of 3mL SIR-Spheres® vials, which contain a reduced volume of microspheres (approximately 27 million compared to 44 million in the current 5mL vials). With up to five days pre-calibration available every day of the week, the novel Y-90 delivery program offers a vial of SIR-Spheres® designed for more selective treatment targeting.
"We're pleased to introduce this latest innovation in Y-90 radioembolization therapy to treat a broader spectrum of tumor burden," said Matt Schmidt, CEO of Sirtex Medical Limited. "The SIR-Spheres®
FLEXdose SELECT Delivery Program reflects our continued focus on listening to the needs of patients and physicians by enabling access to personalized Y-90 resin doses and expedited patient treatments."
"I have found the SIR-Spheres® FLEXdose Program to be extremely helpful in treating my patients on a timely basis," explained Ripal Ghandi, M.D., a member of the Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute and Miami Cancer Institute and the course director for the Symposium on Clinical Interventional Oncology. "With this program, I can personalize the Y-90 treatment for each of my patients using a product that is available every day of the week. I applaud Sirtex for investing resources in SIR-Spheres®
FLEXdose SELECT and providing more options for physicians to optimize treatment strategies for even more patients."
The new 3mL SIR-Spheres®
Y-90 resin microspheres vials are available for order at [email protected] . For more information and details on how to incorporate the SIR-Spheres® FLEXdose SELECT Delivery Program into your practice, please contact Sirtex at [email protected] .
About SIR-Spheres
SIR-Spheres® are a medical device used in selective internal radiation therapy). SIR-Spheres® are indicated for the treatment of unresectable metastatic liver tumors from primary colorectal cancer with adjuvant intra-hepatic artery chemotherapy (IHAC) of FUDR (Floxuridine).
Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device for sale by or on the order of a physician. Consult the Instructions for Use
( ) for a complete listing of indications, contraindications, side effects, warnings and precautions .
About Sirtex
Sirtex is a global healthcare business with offices in the U.S., Australia, Europe and Asia, working to improve outcomes in people with cancer. Sirtex's current lead product is a targeted radiation therapy for liver cancer called SIR-Spheres® Y-90 resin microspheres. For more information, visit .
SOURCE Sirtex Medical Inc.
MENAFN05082024003732001241ID1108518483
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.