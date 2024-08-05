SKYE Investors Have Opportunity To Join Skye Bioscience, Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of

Skye Bioscience, Inc. ("Skye" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SKYE ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Skye issued a press release on June 10, 2024, "announcing that its Phase 2a clinical trial of SBI-100 Ophthalmic Emulsion ("OE") in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma "POAG") or ocular hypertension ("OHT") did not meet its primary endpoint for lowering intraocular pressure ("IOP"). Skye intends to discontinue clinical development and spending related to SBI-100 OE and any R&D associated with SBI-100, including its ophthalmology pipeline, and direct all clinical development resources to its metabolic program, extending its operating runway into 2027." Based on this news, shares of Skye fell by 8.78% on the same day.

