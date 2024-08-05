(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

John's Crazy Socks Introduces 'Powered by John' Fulfillment and Item Kitting Services for Businesses

Fulfillment services offer companies a socially responsible option that supports job opportunities for individuals with differing abilities

- Mark X. Cronin, Co-Founder of John's Crazy SocksFARMINGDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For more than seven years, John's Crazy Socks , the world's largest online sock store, has built a first-class fulfillment operation. The company recently announced the launch of its new third-party fulfillment, delivery, assembly and kitting services for businesses and not-for-profits. These new services are offered through the company's “Powered by John” program.“Powered by John” provides businesses with a cost-effective and efficient outsourced packaging, fulfillment, assembly and kitting process. By outsourcing these tasks, staff members at businesses can instead focus on profit-making activities. Through this initiative, John's Crazy Socks is adding and creating jobs and employing more people with differing abilities.John's Crazy Socks expertly provides seamless end-to-end client and customer experiences, ensuring all package processing, shipping goals and assembly of kits are completed on time with special attention to quality. For clients, the company receives, tracks and stores all inventory. The“Powered by John” team works with clients to create a fulfillment schedule, guaranteeing every order or package is shipped and arrives on time. For kitting and assembly services, the team creates, packages and delivers swag bags and other gift baskets straight to the client's business or event location. These activities save businesses time, money and aggravation.To date, the company has shipped more than 450,000 packages to 89 different countries. This has all been done while maintaining a same-day shipping promise to customers. The company has a 99.8 percent package shipping success rate and has received over 30,000 five-star reviews. John's Crazy Socks has a remarkable Net Promoter Score of 96.“Through 'Powered by John,' we guarantee all business clients first-in-class fulfillment services at an affordable price. At John's Crazy Socks, our mission is to spread happiness and a key component of this is showing the capabilities of people with differing abilities. As a social enterprise, more than half of our warehouse and company employees have differing abilities. When clients contract with us, they support our mission and can be proud that they are helping create jobs for people with differing abilities,” said Mark X. Cronin, co-founder of John's Crazy Socks.“Companies that support social enterprises attract and keep talent and are looked upon more favorably by their customers. This is a win-win for all involved.”“Our goal is to offer exceptional service and create a memorable experience for every customer,” said John Cronin, co-founder of John's Crazy Socks.“Like me, our colleagues have differing abilities including autism, Down syndrome and other challenges. Their disabilities never hold them back from completing the important work they do for customers every day.”For more information about John's Crazy Socks and their fulfillment services, please visit, .About John's Crazy SocksJohn's Crazy Socks was inspired by John Lee Cronin, a young man with Down syndrome, and his love of colorful and fun socks-what he calls his“crazy socks.” He and his father, Mark X. Cronin, started the company as a social enterprise with a mission of Spreading HappinessTM. With more than 4,000 different socks, John's Crazy Socks is now the world's largest sock store. More than half their employees have a differing ability, and their Giving Back program has raised over $750,000 for charity partners like the Special Olympics, the National Down Syndrome Society, and the Autism Society of America. Most of all, we are Spreading HappinessTM.

