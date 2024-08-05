Central Bank Report: Brazil’S Inflation And GDP Projections For 2024 Rise

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week, Brazil's Central Bank's Focus Report revealed new economic forecast adjustments.



Analysts revised expectations upward for inflation and growth in 2024. Interest rate projections for the following year also increased.

Inflation Outlook

The latest predictions show a slight uptick in the Consumer Price (IPCA) for this year. The rate moved from 4.10% to 4.12%, marking the third consecutive weekly rise.



Looking ahead, the inflation forecast for 2025 edged up from 3.96% to 3.98%. Projections for 2026 and 2027 hold steady at 3.60% and 3.50%, respectively, showing long-term stability.







Regulated prices within the IPCA remained unchanged this week. They are consistently anticipated at 4.59% for 2024 and 3.90% for 2025.



For the General Price Index - Market (IGP-M), projections for 2024 have risen for the 14th consecutive week, moving from 3.52% to 3.70%. Expectations remain at 4.0% for subsequent years through 2027.

GDP Growth

GDP forecasts are slightly more optimistic for 2024. Projections inched up from 2.19% to 2.20%. However, expectations for 2025 dipped slightly from 1.94% to 1.92%.



A consistent 2.0% growth rate is maintained for 2026 and 2027. This nuanced shift suggests cautious optimism among economists about Brazil's economic resilience.

Interest Rates and Currency

Interest rate forecasts remain stable at 10.50% for 2024. However, they increased from 9.50% to 9.75% for 2025.



Rates are expected to stabilize at 9.0% for the years 2026 and 2027. Currency projections show the Brazilian real holding at R$5.30 against the dollar for 2024. Slight fluctuations are expected in the following years.

Fiscal Projections

The primary budget outcome for 2024 remains projected at a deficit of 0.70% of GDP. This projection has been consistent over several weeks.



The projection slightly improves for 2026, moving from a deficit of 0.53% of GDP to 0.50%.



The government projects that debt as a percentage of GDP will gradually increase from 63.70% in 2024 to 70.20% by 2027.

Trade Balance

Trade balance forecasts for 2024 remain stable at a surplus of US$82.0 billion. However, a slight decline is observed for 2025, moving from US$78.50 billion to US$78.0 billion. Estimates for 2026 and 2027 hold steady.



These projections highlight the dynamic nature of Brazil's economic landscape. Domestic and international economic conditions influence these trends.



Understanding these trends is crucial for investors and the general populace. They dictate economic policy and individual financial planning in Brazil.



