Amid Bangladesh Unrest, BSF Reviews Operational Preparedness Along Indo-Bangladesh Border In West Bengal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid ongoing storm in the neighbouring Bangladesh, India's Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary visited the Indo-Bangla border in North 24 Parganas district and Sunderbans area of ​​West Bengal and reviewed

the operational preparedness of the border guarding force His visit assumes significance as the Bangaldesh Prime Minister, Hasina left the country after the protestors stormed his residence in Dhaka over reservation issue.

Daljit Singh Chaudhary was accompanied by Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General, Eastern Command and Maninder Pratap Singh, Inspector General, South Bengal

In a statement, the BSF said:“The purpose of this visit is to review the operational preparedness and strategic deployment of BSF in these important border areas.”

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and the director general of Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), Choudhary took over the additional charge of DG BSF on August 3.

It is his first visit after to Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

In view of the changed situation in Bangladesh,“BSF has issued alert along Indo-Bangladesh border and the number of troops deployed along the border has also been increased,” it said.

Upon his visit, he was given a detailed briefing of Eastern Command by Ravi Gandhi, ADG Eastern Command BSF at South Bengal Frontier Headquarters.

“The briefing covered the strategic scenario and operations of the battalions of Eastern Command, wherein the Director General was apprised of the role of BSF in maintaining national security along the sensitive international border.”

As per the BSF, his visit highlighted the dedication and vigilance of BSF in safeguarding India's borders, ensuring peace and security in the region.

“The ongoing efforts of BSF in Sundarbans and North 24 Parganas are vital in preventing international crimes and maintaining the sovereignty of the nation.”

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hasina has landed at Hindon airbase in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in a Bangladesh Air Force's C130 aircraft.