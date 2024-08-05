'LA28 Is Waiting': Indians Laud Lakshya Sen's Paris Olympics Show Despite Losing Bronze Medal To Lee Zii Ji

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a dramatic finish at the Paris 2024, Lakshya Sen's quest for a medal came to a heartbreaking end as he fell to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze on Monday. The 22-year-old shuttler from Almora, Uttarakhand, who had shown immense promise, lost the match in three games, with scores of 13-21, 21-16, 21-11.

Sen's defeat means India will return from the Paris Games without a badminton medal for the first time in 12 years. Despite the setback, the Indian sporting community has rallied around Sen, applauding his remarkable journey and historic achievements. His performance at the Games has been a beacon of hope, as he became the first male Indian shuttler to reach the Olympic semifinals.

The 2021 world championships bronze and 2022 Commonwealth Games gold-winner's

spirited display in Paris, though falling short of a medal, has been widely celebrated as a significant achievement for Indian badminton.

As India reflects on this setback, the focus shifts to the future. The upcoming Los Angeles 2028 Olympics are already on the horizon, with hopes high for Sen and other Indian athletes to continue the country's quest for Olympic glory. The spirit of perseverance and excellence displayed by Sen serves as a powerful reminder that the journey is ongoing, and 'LA28 is waiting'.

"Well played, LAKSHYA SEN. To represent Team India at Olympics in Men's badminton singles and to play semi-final deserve huge appreciation. A bright future ahead of Sen. He'll shine at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics," wrote one user on X.

Another added, "Well played Lakshya Sen. Chin up, these days will come and go. Although you did more than anyone's expectations. You're just 22 and it was just your first Olympics. You'll be world no.1 shuttler in the near future and will get that Gold medal in Los Angeles 2028. We're waiting."

"This one, along with Manu Bhaker and the skeet shooting duo, is hard to digest. Lakshya Sen being the hardest of the lot.

Sen will be back stronger at the Los Angeles Olympics!" stated a third Indian user.

Here's a look at how Indians reacted to Lakshya Sen's stellar Paris Olympics 2024 show on X: