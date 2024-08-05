Addaera Research Centre Conducts Study On Major Drivers And Trends In HR Management

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Dubai – Asdaf News:

As part of its collaboration with Dubai Human Resources Department (DGHR), Addaera Research and Centre undertook an exploratory study to research different aspects of human resources management in both government and private sectors in Dubai.

The study titled“Navigating Tomorrow's HR in the Emirate of Dubai: Mega Drivers and Futuristic Trends in Human Resources” is the first project to be completed under the strategic partnership between Addaera Centre and DGHR, following a memorandum of understanding was forged to promote prospects of cooperation in human resources specialized research and studies.

The research study was implemented in the framework of fruitful collaboration that aims at providing DGHR with holistic insights that help formulate knowledge-based strategies and policies.

Hana Lootah, CEO of Addaera, pointed out the importance of working in strategic partnerships with government entities and decision makers to contribute to driving the formulation and improvement of policies through providing essential information relevant to research narratives and mechanisms to achieve objectives.

Recently, DGHR released a summary report showcasing the results of study, which was conducted through quantitative and qualitative methodologies to probe HR management evolution in light of main factors and drives including globalization, changing economic circumstances and the adaptation to accelerating technical development.

The report also shed light on current trends and practices in human resources management, along with tangible challenges, available opportunities and future expectations in Dubai government entities and private companies within 15 different economic sectors.

Under the MoU between Addaera and DGHR, prospects of collaboration include the exchange of knowledge, expertise, research and specialized studies; in addition to the coordination on implementing specialized research and reviewing best practices and organizational experiences in human resources.