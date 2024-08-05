Abyss ((H)) In Titanium From Hysek: A Testament To Timeless Elegance And Superior Features

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, United Arab Emirates– Abyss“H” in Titanium from Hysek entices collectors of exquisite timepieces with its unparalleled allure, superior craftsmanship, and stylish orange colour. This iconic creation from Hysek, the leading Swiss brand embodying the pinnacle of haute horology, embodies the brand's innovative spirit and dedication to perfection.

The timepiece is a testament to bold design and exceptional features including a self-winding micro-rotor movement in titanium, 41mm diameter, two-tone dial with Arabic numerals and indexes enhanced by a date window under a magnifying glass at 3 o'clock. It also boasts mechanical winding, 41 jewelries, 226 components, 48 h autonomy, 28 800 Vph frequency, variable inertia balance and double barrels.

The watch's round case comes with Ø41mm x E11mm dimensions, titanium grade 5, small date at 3'O clock, swivelling horns, sapphire with antireflection treatment, 30m waterproofness, folding buckle and other superior features which make it a preferred choice for discerning individuals eager to differentiate themselves.

Hysek stands as a beacon of independence and creativity within the Swiss watchmaking landscape, seamlessly blending artistic design with technical ingenuity. Since its establishment, the brand has charted a distinctive course, earning acclaim for its avant-garde approach to horology.

With an exclusive boutique nestled within the iconic Dubai Mall, Hysek enjoys international acclaim and a reputation for unparalleled luxury. Here, enthusiasts are invited to explore a curated selection of Hysek's most prestigious collections, including Abyss, Kilada, Furtif, and IO.