SK Pharmteco And Rznomics Explore Collaboration For RNA-Based Gene Therapy Development And Manufacturing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEONGNAM, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SK pharmteco, a global contract development, manufacturing, and analytical testing organization serving both the small molecule and cell & gene therapy industry, and Rznomics Inc., a South Korea-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of RNA-based gene therapeutics, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a contract development and partnership.

When finalized, the multi-year partnership will establish a strategic collaboration between SK pharmteco and Rznomics to develop and commercialize multiple gene therapy products. SK pharmteco will provide technical expertise and resources, including the facilities and personnel, to enable a smooth transition from clinical to full-scale commercial manufacturing of Rznomics' innovative ribonucleic acid (RNA)-based biopharmaceuticals.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to partner with Rznomics on their groundbreaking initiatives," said Andy Fenny, Chief Commercial Officer of SK pharmteco. "By combining our significant expertise in gene therapy manufacturing with Rznomics' innovative RNA-based therapeutic approach, we believe this collaboration has the potential to deliver life-changing treatments to patients in need quickly."

Seong-Wook Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rznomics, commented: "This partnership will mark late-stage development and manufacturing of our gene therapy pipeline to prepare the path towards Phase II and later stage clinical trials and potential commercialization. We look forward to working closely with SK pharmteco."

About SK pharmteco

SK pharmteco is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with 13 offices and manufacturing facilities across the U.S., Europe, and Korea. The company partners with biopharmaceutical companies of all sizes to manufacture Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and intermediates, cell and gene therapy technologies, registered starting materials, and analytical services for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. SK pharmteco is a subsidiary of SK Inc. (KRX: 034730) (SK), the strategic investment company for SK Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate.

About Rznomics

Rznomics is a South Korea-based innovative RNA biopharmaceutical company, with vision to treat/conquer various human intractable diseases.

Rznomics has developed and focused on several pipelines with RNA editing platform technologies of RZ-001 (Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Glioblastoma), RZ-003 (Alzheimer), RZ-004 (Retinitis Pigmentosa), RZ-005 (neurodegenerative disorder) and Circular RNA platform.

For RZ-001, the lead pipeline, Rznomics has received Phase I/IIa IND approvals from the FDA for Hepatocellular Carcinoma and Glioblastoma in 2022 and 2023 each. In addition, FDA has granted Fast Track Designation for GBM in November 2023 and Orphan Drug Designation for HCC in January 2024.

Early-phase trials have also commenced in Korea, upon IND approval for RZ-001 from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS). Rznomics has received IND approval for combination of RZ-001 and Immunotherapy from the MFDS as well, in December 2023.

