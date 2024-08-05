Glytec Recognizes CMS For New Mandatory Hyper- And Hypoglycemia Measures For U.S. Hospitals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CMS Ground-Breaking Advancement in Excellence Supported by Glytec Glucose Management Platform

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glytec , the only provider of cloud-based insulin management Software as a Service (SaaS) and analytics solutions across the continuum of care, proudly supports CMS's new mandatory reporting requirements aimed at improving hyper- and hypoglycemia measures. This significant step advances diabetes excellence across the United States, particularly benefiting rural and underserved communities, and enhances broader value-based care initiatives.

CMS has noted:

"We thank commenters for their support. We agree that modifications to eCQM reporting requirements to include patient safety outcome eCQMs would increase public reporting on quality and safety, thus empowering individuals to make decisions about where to go for care, which is one of our key actions to drive improvements in safety as outlined in the CMS National Quality Strategy."

"We applaud CMS's move to mandate hyper- and hypoglycemia measures. This initiative significantly advances diabetes excellence in the United States, particularly benefiting rural and underserved areas," said Patrick Cua, President and CEO at Glytec. "We anticipate that State Medicaid and Commercial Health Plans will adopt similar measures, and with our 18 years of experience and FDA-cleared solutions, we are ready to assist hospitals and communities in implementing and maintaining these critical diabetes management measures."

The Urgency and Impact for Patients, Hospitals, and Payors

The new CMS mandate is hugely impactful as over one-third of all hospitalized patients require insulin therapy to regulate high blood sugar during their stay.[1] More than 2 million patients each year experience an adverse event in the hospital leading to hypoglycemia, costing the healthcare system over

8 billion dollars. Yet nearly one-third of hospitals have no glucose management metrics, and 59 percent do not have an automated method of pulling data on rates of hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia.[2].

With reporting requirements beginning on January 1, 2026, there is still time for hospitals to adopt tools and workflows to improve patient safety and eCQM reporting metrics.

Importantly, improved metrics also benefit hospitals and payors.

Use of

Glytec's FDA-cleared Glucommander® solution and enhanced analytics have demonstrated a 6-8x Return-On-Investment (ROI) for clients as evidenced by studies showing an average 3.2 days reduction in ICU length of stay,[3] a 99.8 percent reduction in frequency of severe hypoglycemia,[4] a 35-68 percent reduction in readmissions,[5] and annual savings of over 7 million dollars per 600 beds,[3] amongst other independently verified findings.

Our Commitment to Diabetes Excellence

Glytec's proven track record, validated by over 100 patents and over 100 publications, positions us as the first and only FDA-cleared insulin management software

in the market

managing patients

across the continuum

of care from hospitalization to home. We are committed to providing comprehensive support to hospitals and communities, ensuring the successful implementation and continuous maintenance of diabetes management systems. Our solutions are designed to adapt to new drugs and scenarios, ensuring ongoing efficacy and safety. Visit Advocacy | Glytec for more information, and learn more about new CMS mandatory reporting requirements at CMS FY 2025 IPPS Proposed Rule .

Let's work together to ensure health equity and improve diabetes outcomes.

About Glytec

Glytec's industry-leading SaaS platform, trusted by 350+ hospitals, empowers collaborative diabetes management and insulin dosing, improving patient outcomes, reducing length of stay, and streamlining workflows while delivering a 6-8x ROI. The first-ever FDA-cleared cloud-based insulin management software is EMR-integrated, easy to set up, and validated by over 100 patents and over 100 publications. The Glytec Glucommander® solution, with clinical decision support, workflow alerts, patient monitoring, at-risk patient identification, and AI-driven analytics, is supported by a mission-driven team dedicated to helping healthcare leaders, clinicians, and patients promote health equity and improve diabetes outcomes from hospital to home. We are on a mission. Join us.

