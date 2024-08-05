“HERSHEY SUPER SWEET ADVENTURE” INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE TO MAKE WORLDWIDE DEBUT AT CHICAGO's WATER TOWER PLACE OCTOBER 4

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Original X Productions, a leader in live events and location-based entertainment, has teamed up with The Hershey Company to unveil the first-ever touring attraction celebrating the iconic candy brand.“Hershey Super Sweet Adventure” will make its initial debut at Chicago's Water Tower Place (835 N Michigan Ave.) Friday, October 4. The one-of-a-kind play experience will guests into a whimsical wonderland, with captivating narratives for The Hershey Company's most popular confections including Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates, Twizzlers Twists and Jolly Rancher Candies.Through an immersive story-based experience filled with hands-on activities, patrons will forge a deeper connection to their favorite Hershey chocolate and sweets. "Hershey Super Sweet Adventure" begins when guests are invited to apprentice with the Sweet Seekers, a special team dedicated to infusing Hershey candy with extraordinary qualities. Inside this fantastical facility, guests will explore various candy-inspired zones to discover what makes Hershey treats so special. Celebrate the perfect combination in Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, discover the magic that wraps Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolate, master the art of the Twizzlers Twist; and experience the bold flavors of Jolly Rancher candies."Bringing Hershey Super Sweet Adventure to life has been an adventure in its own right, allowing OGX to showcase our unique storytelling capabilities while celebrating truly iconic brands'" says Stacy Moscatelli, CEO of Original X Productions.“Our goal is to create lasting memories that embody Hershey's commitment to creating heartwarming moments and meaningful connections.”“The strength of our iconic brand portfolio of confections allows our licensee partners to create unique experiences that are sure to surprise and delight Hershey fans in new and exciting ways”, said Ernie Savo, Sr. Director of Business Development & Global Licensing for Hershey.“We're excited about this unique execution Original X Productions has created. They've done a great job at translating our beloved brands into an exciting interactive adventure for all.”Hershey Super Sweet Adventure will also feature a selection of limited-edition merchandise and collectibles inspired by Hershey's product portfolio at an on-site retail store, open to both ticketed and non-ticketed guests.Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, August 20 at 10 a.m. CT at hersheysupersweetadventure . Families will have a variety of ticket options to choose from, including timed tickets, flexible entry tickets, premium ticket bundles, birthday party packages and more.For more information and to sign up to receive exclusive access to pre-sale opportunities, updates, savings offers, contests, and more, please visit hersheysupersweetadventure. Families are also encouraged to connect on Facebook and Instagram @hersheysupersweetadventure .About Original X Productions (OGX)Original X Productions is a leader in creating and operating live events and immersive location-based entertainment worldwide. Focused on creating unforgettable experiences, OGX transforms how audiences connect with their favorite entertainment properties. OGX has entertained over 2 million guests with its standout attractions, including The FRIENDSTM Experience, The Office Experience, and Harry PotterTM: Magic at Play. This year marks the 5th anniversary of The FRIENDSTM Experience, which has traveled to 24 locations across eight countries and has permanent locations in New York, with upcoming expansions in London and Las Vegas. In an innovative new venture, OGX has partnered with Hershey to develop an original experience that will showcase OGX's storytelling capability and creative approach in the location-based entertainment industry, which will debut in the Fall of 2024.

