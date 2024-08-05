Easysim.Global Protects US Travelers From Roaming Data Bill Shock With The Value, Convenience And Security Of An Esim

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

easySim is part of the easy family of brands

easySim image of family using mobile phone on holiday

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou (centre) pictured with easySim co-founders Richard Gwilliam (left) and Jim Guest (right) in Monaco, June 2023

Cell users face many challenges abroad, such as huge data costs, unreliable connections and security risks. An eSIM from easySim solves these issues.

- Richard Gwilliam, co-founder of easySimPORTSMOUTH, HAMPSHIRE, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As millions of Americans prepare for their summer vacations, a game-changing solution to the problems of international mobile connectivity has arrived. easySim , part of the renowned easy family of brands, is transforming how US travelers stay connected abroad with innovative, low-cost eSIM technology and high-quality connectivity.The Solution Is in Your HandsCell phone users face numerous challenges when venturing beyond US borders, such as astronomical travel data bills, unreliable connections and security risks. An eSIM from easySim solves these problems by seamlessly providing low-cost roaming data and secure connectivity. The majority of cell phones now support eSIM's (embedded Subscriber Identity Modules) which are installed onto your device via a QR code or link in an email. There are no plastic cards to install and your existing SIM card stays in place. The hardware SIM and eSIM can work alongside each other, and are managed in your cell phone settings.Eliminating Bill Shock and Stay ConnectedBill shock, or the unpleasant surprise of eye-watering charges on post-vacation phone bills, is a significant concern for US travelers. easySim's affordable data plans and transparent pricing model put an end to this anxiety, and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) supports eSIM's as a viable option to protect users from unexpected data roaming charges abroad . Users can easily select and activate travel data by country or continent at before leaving the US, providing full control over their expenses and eliminating unexpected charges.With easySim, users receive alerts as the data expires, so should more be needed, the eSIM can be topped-up during your trip, meaning you can stay connected in 150 countries worldwide."American travelers shouldn't have to choose between staying connected and breaking the bank," said Richard Gwilliam, co-founder of easySim. "Our eSIM's empower consumers to enjoy the same level of connectivity they're accustomed to at home, without the fear of bill shock or compromising their online security."Slashing Roaming FeesTraditionally, roaming fees abroad have often been prohibitively expensive, forcing many travelers to limit their data usage, swap out their SIM card for a local alternative (and a new cell number), or seek out potentially unsecure Wi-Fi networks. easySim's competitive pricing significantly undercuts conventional roaming charges, offering data packages tailored to a range of budgets. For example, pay only $16 for 5GB for a 30 day trip to Europe or for heavier data users a 20GB package would cost $43.Enhancing SecurityPublic Wi-Fi networks in tourist hotspots can be a breeding ground for cybercrime, putting sensitive personal and financial information at risk. the FCC has also identified eSIM's as protecting consumers from SIM theft and port-out scams. easySim's affordable and reliable mobile data plans encourage travelers to use secure cellular connections instead of potentially compromised public Wi-Fi."By providing accessible and trustworthy mobile data, we're not just keeping our customers connected – we're keeping them safe," easySim's Gwilliam emphasized. "Travelers can confidently use banking apps online, make purchases, or access emails without fear of their data being compromised. And unlike some providers, our eSIM's can be used to tether laptops and other devices, so you can keep up with work if necessary.”Seamless User Experience From a Trusted BrandAs part of the easy family of brands, known for disrupting industries with consumer-friendly solutions, easySim leverages a strong reputation for value, reliability and customer satisfaction.The company's user-friendly online platform allows customers to set up their eSIM with just a few taps on their smartphone wherever they are, eliminating the need to purchase local SIM cards or navigate unfamiliar (and often inadequate) providers in foreign countries.This streamlined process saves valuable time and reduces stress, allowing travelers to start enjoying their vacation the moment they land. eSIM technology also enables users to keep their US number active for incoming calls and texts in emergencies while using the eSIM for data, providing the best of both worlds.The last word goes to Richard Gwilliam of easySim, summarizing the appeal of the companies reliable, secure and affordable data plans:"Our customers trust us to keep them connected across the globe. We're not just providing a service; we're providing peace of mind."Notes to editors.easySim provides prepaid data eSIMs giving access to local Tier 1 mobile network operators worldwide..easySim's roaming service is data only and does not provide voice calls or SMS, but calling and messaging is supported through popular apps such as WhatsApp, Facetime, Messenger etc..The full list of supported countries, eSIM compatible phones and 24/7 customer support can be found at.Users will be required to change their phone settings to set the eSIM as the default data service while abroad..easySim is part of the easy family of brands, where great value is in our DNA..easySim has 694 reviews on reviews with an average rating of 4.7/5

