Article 370 Abrogation Helped Empowerment For Marginalised Strengthened Democracy In J&K: Shah

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Union Home Amit Shah said on Monday that the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has ushered in a new era of empowerment for the marginalised sections and strengthened grassroots democracy in the region.

On completion of five years of the abrogation of Article 370, Shah said the region's youth have driven socio-economic growth and cultural revival, making the Narendra Modi government's efforts to foster peace and comprehensive development a grand success.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today marks five years since the historic abrogation of #Article370 and 35A under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's leadership. This transformative decision has ushered in a new era of empowerment for marginalised sections and strengthened grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” he wrote on X.

The home minister, who tabled the bill in Parliament on August 5, 2019 for abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, also thanked the prime minister for this landmark decision and reaffirmed the dedication to advance the region's aspirations and transformative progress.

Article 35A was conceived exclusively for the“benefit” of Jammu and Kashmir through a Presidential order issued in 1954. It empowered the Jammu and Kashmir legislature to define the erstwhile state's 'permanent residents' and their special rights and privileges.

Read Also Article 370 Abrogation Watershed Moment In Nation's History: PM Modi BJP's policy on J&K, Ladakh Neither Respects 'Kashmiriyat' Nor Upholds Jamhuriyat': Kharge

Article 370, along with Article 35A, was abrogated on August 5, 2019 and the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.