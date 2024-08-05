Closely Monitoring Developments In Co-Ordination With BCB, Says ICC On Women’S T20 WC In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Uncertainty has surrounded Bangladesh's ability to host the 2024 ICC Women's T20 from October 3-20 due to the ongoing turmoil and subsequent resignation of Prime Hasina, who fled the country in an Air Force jet.

With the being less than two months away from starting, speculations have risen over the event being moved to an alternative venue if the unrest continues in Bangladesh. The International Council (ICC) has stated nothing on this front, but have said they are closely monitoring developments in Bangladesh, before deciding their next steps.

"The ICC is closely monitoring developments in coordination with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), their security agencies and our own independent security consultants. Our priority is the safety and well-being of all participants," said the ICC spokesperson to IANS.

During last month's ICC Annual Conference in Colombo, the matter of unrest in Bangladesh over a government jobs quota system was raised by a few member nations. But the issue was not on the agenda of the four-day conference and hence, it wasn't discussed formally.

Ten teams will play 23 matches over 18 days of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup at two venues - the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

There will be 10 warm-up matches from September 27 to October 1, all taking place at BKSP in Dhaka. In May, the ICC announced the Women's T20 World Cup schedule in Dhaka, where Hasina was present alongside India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana.

India are in Group A alongside New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and defending champions Australia, while Group B comprises of hosts Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies and Scotland. Bangladesh are slated to host the tournament for the second time after last doing so in 2014.

2023 World Cup runners up South Africa will play England in the opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup. It is followed by hosts Bangladesh facing Scotland in the evening match in Dhaka.

Australia, the defending champions and the most successful team in the event's history, will start their campaign on October 4 in Sylhet against Sri Lanka. It is followed by India opening its campaign against New Zealand on the same day.

Top two teams from Group A and Group B will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for October 17 in Sylhet, and October 18 in Dhaka respectively. The Women's T20 World Cup champions will be crowned in Dhaka on October 20.