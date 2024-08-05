IDEA Public Union Holds Environmental Summer Camp Let's Bring Bison Back Into Our Nature!

Environmental summer camp titled "Let's bring bison back into our nature!" has successfully taken place in Ismayilli district, Azernews reports.

The camp aimed to raise environmental knowledge and awareness about the iconic bison species reintroduced in the region, as well as develop a sense of respect and caring for nature among local youth.

A total of 30 schoolchildren from Gabala and Ismayilli regions joined the camp co-organized by the IDEA Public Union, the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Azerbaijan office and the Education Ministry's Republican Children and Youth Development Center within Green World Solidarity Year.

On the first day of the camp, young people took part in presentations about the lifestyle of bison, the history of their settlement in the country, their distribution areas and their role in nature, the work done to return this rare living species to nature.

Young people also participated in trainings on the factors that led to the destruction of the bison population, ecological competitions, fun activities related to biodiversity, etc.

On the second day, an excursion to the Shahdag National Park was organized for the camp participants,

Here, schoolchildren got acquainted with the rich biological diversity of the Shahdag National Park and visited the areas where bison live.

The schoolchildren were given information about the successful adaptation period brought to our country and about the implementation stages and successes of the project.

During the camp, inter-team ecological games, work on determining our fauna species based on footprints, organization of proper shelters and safety rules in nature areas were explained to schoolchildren.

In conclusion, certificates and souvenirs were presented to the camp participants.

Within the framework of the program related to the reintroduction of European bison to the Azerbaijani nature, IDEA Public Union in partnership with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Azerbaijan office, conduct extensive protection and educational activities.

Since the end of 2012, intensive work is being done to reintroduce bison into the country's wild nature.

In 2015, 305 hectares of land was allocated in the part of Shahdag National Park belonging to the administrative territory of Ismayilli district, where a complex was built for their reproduction and release into nature.

As part of the reintroduction project, 46 bison were brought to our country from the zoos of France, Belgium and Germany during 2019-2024, and the number has increased to 61. 10 male and 5 female bison cubs totaling 15 have fully adapted to nature.

On the initiative of IDEA Public Union, camps on environment and biodiversity have been organized every year since 2014 on a regular basis.

During this period, more than 500 schoolchildren from Ismayilli, Salyan, Neftchala, Gabala, Goranboy, Samukh, Gakh, Shaki, Masalli, Jalilabad, Yardimli, Lankaran, Astara, Goygol, Lerik, Lankaran district participated in the camps.

IDEA Public Union, established by the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva on July 12, 2011, aims to promote public awareness on environmental issues and action, collaboration with the youth, promoting the education of environmental problems and finding proper solutions for them.

The public union calls upon each individual to care about the environment and to contribute to ongoing efforts against ecological problems.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr