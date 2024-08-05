IDEA Public Union Holds Environmental Summer Camp Let's Bring Bison Back Into Our Nature!

Environmental summer camp titled "Let's bring bison back into
our nature!" has successfully taken place in Ismayilli district,
Azernews reports.
The camp aimed to raise environmental knowledge and awareness
about the iconic bison species reintroduced in the region, as well
as develop a sense of respect and caring for nature among local
youth.
A total of 30 schoolchildren from Gabala and Ismayilli regions
joined the camp co-organized by the IDEA Public Union, the
Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Azerbaijan
office and the Education Ministry's Republican Children and Youth
Development Center within Green World Solidarity Year.
On the first day of the camp, young people took part in
presentations about the lifestyle of bison, the history of their
settlement in the country, their distribution areas and their role
in nature, the work done to return this rare living species to
nature.
Young people also participated in trainings on the factors that
led to the destruction of the bison population, ecological
competitions, fun activities related to biodiversity, etc.
On the second day, an excursion to the Shahdag National Park was
organized for the camp participants,
Here, schoolchildren got acquainted with the rich biological
diversity of the Shahdag National Park and visited the areas where
bison live.
The schoolchildren were given information about the successful
adaptation period brought to our country and about the
implementation stages and successes of the project.
During the camp, inter-team ecological games, work on
determining our fauna species based on footprints, organization of
proper shelters and safety rules in nature areas were explained to
schoolchildren.
In conclusion, certificates and souvenirs were presented to the
camp participants.
Within the framework of the program related to the
reintroduction of European bison to the Azerbaijani nature, IDEA
Public Union in partnership with the Ministry of Ecology and
Natural Resources and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Azerbaijan office,
conduct extensive protection and educational activities.
Since the end of 2012, intensive work is being done to
reintroduce bison into the country's wild nature.
In 2015, 305 hectares of land was allocated in the part of
Shahdag National Park belonging to the administrative territory of
Ismayilli district, where a complex was built for their
reproduction and release into nature.
As part of the reintroduction project, 46 bison were brought to
our country from the zoos of France, Belgium and Germany during
2019-2024, and the number has increased to 61. 10 male and 5 female
bison cubs totaling 15 have fully adapted to nature.
On the initiative of IDEA Public Union, camps on environment and
biodiversity have been organized every year since 2014 on a regular
basis.
During this period, more than 500 schoolchildren from Ismayilli,
Salyan, Neftchala, Gabala, Goranboy, Samukh, Gakh, Shaki, Masalli,
Jalilabad, Yardimli, Lankaran, Astara, Goygol, Lerik, Lankaran
district participated in the camps.
IDEA Public Union, established by the Vice-President of the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva on July 12, 2011, aims to
promote public awareness on environmental issues and action,
collaboration with the youth, promoting the education of
environmental problems and finding proper solutions for them.
The public union calls upon each individual to care about the
environment and to contribute to ongoing efforts against ecological
problems.
