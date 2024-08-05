26 New Sites Inscribed On UNESCO World Heritage List

The 46th session of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee has come
to an end, Azernews reports.
Delegations from 21 countries of the World Heritage Committee
took part in the session, as well as observers from states-parties
to the 1972 Convention for the Protection of the Cultural and
Natural Heritage.
Led by Deputy Minister Saadat Yusifova, a delegation from the
Azerbaijan Culture Ministry participated in the 46th session.
A total of 27 nominations were submitted (25 nominations for
addition to the World Heritage List and 2 nominations for
significant boundary changes).
The session concluded with Nauru ratifying the World Heritage
Convention and becoming its 196th State Party.
The Committee inscribed 26 new properties, including making 2
major extensions to properties which are considered as new
inscriptions.
The other inscriptions include 20 cultural properties, 5 natural
properties and 1 mixed site. These properties thus benefit from the
highest level of heritage protection in the world.
Managers of these properties will have access to enhanced
opportunities for technical and financial assistance from
UNESCO.
With these additions, the total number of properties on the
World Heritage List reach 1,223 across 168 countries.
The Committee also reviewed the state of conservation of 123
other properties already inscribed on the World Heritage List.
This latest project will join the 22 international aid requests
that have been approved so far this year, totaling $695,201 across
regions such as Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Arab States, Latin
America, and the Caribbean, which demonstrates UNESCO`s and its
partners`s work aimed at preserving the common heritage.
The next session of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee is
scheduled for the summer of 2025 in Sofia, Bulgaria, under the
leadership of Professor Nikolay Nenov.
Since its inception, the Azerbaijan National Committee tо
UNESCO has made significant contributions tо various UNESCO
programs and projects.
These include efforts tо safeguard and promote Azerbaijan's
cultural sites, support educational initiatives, and foster
international cooperation іn the fields оf science and
technology.
In 2003, the parties signed a framework agreement on cooperation
in the areas of culture, science, education, and communication,
which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.
Many Azerbaijani cultural sites have been included in UNESCO's
World Heritage List, including Icherisheher (Old City) with Maiden
Tower, Shirvanshah's Palace, Gobustan National Historical-Artistic
Reserve, etc. In 2021, Lankaran District was included іn the
UNESCO list "Network оf Creative Cities".
UNESCO also honors Azerbaijan's outstanding personalities like
the poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi, Fikrat Amirov, great
philanthropist and oil magnate Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, etc.
