UPES And Bajaj Auto Partner To Establish BEST Centre For Upskilling Engineers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) August 05, 2024: UPES and Bajaj Auto Limited entered into a partnership to train engineering students – graduates, and diploma holders – in emerging 21st century technologies. Under this partnership, Bajaj Auto will set up an advanced Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) Centre at UPES as part of their CSR commitment.



BEST is the flagship CSR initiative of Bajaj Auto Ltd. that aims to empower engineers from tier 2, and tier 3 engineering and diploma colleges by setting up state-of-the-art labs in collaboration with top universities in India. With world-class infrastructure, these state-of-the-art centres will also offer a platform for learners to gain in-depth knowledge, skills, and hands-on experience that are needed to stay relevant and competent in today's ever-evolving industry.



This joint effort will offer two full-time training programs: one for diploma engineers and another for graduate engineers. UPES will host both programs on campus and invite students from various engineering and diploma colleges across Uttarakhand and other parts of the country. The BEST program will provide training in Mechatronics, Motion Control and Sensor Technology, Robotics and Automation, and Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing. The curriculum is tailored to meet industry demands and aims to bridge the current skill gap in the manufacturing industry.



Additionally, the BEST programme will support young learners from economically-weaker sections to enhance employment opportunities.



“At UPES, our commitment to providing quality education and preparing students for the industry remains unwavering. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower students with the skills and insights essential for innovation and problem-solving. Our meticulously designed programs immerse students in cutting-edge technologies, enabling them to master the tools that will shape the future,” stated Dr. Ram Sharma, Vice Chancellor, UPES.



“Through our BEST program, we aim to strengthen India\'s skilling ecosystem and empower the youth, providing them with the knowledge they need to succeed in this dynamic and competitive environment. We are thrilled to partner with UPES and excited to see young aspiring engineers unlocking their potential,” said Sudhakar Gudipati, VP, CSR, Bajaj Auto Ltd.



As a future-focused university, UPES is committed to fostering innovation and equipping students with a comprehensive skill set to empower them for a better tomorrow. Recently, UPES' startup incubator – Runway also secured a grant from the Department of Science and Technology (DST) for the establishment and operation of an inclusive technology business incubator (i-TBI).





About UPES:



Established through the UPES Act, 2003, of the State Legislature of Uttarakhand, UPES is a top-ranked, UGC-recognised, private university. As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, UPES has been ranked 52, with a rank of 54 in engineering and a rank of 39 in management. In addition to this, the university has been ranked the No. 1 private university in academic reputation in India by the QS World University Rankings 2024. It is among the top 3% of universities in the world. UPES has also been accredited by NAAC with a grade 'A' and has received 5 stars on Employability (placements), by globally acclaimed QS Rating. The university has had 100% placements over the last five years. Forty-one (41) faculty members of UPES are among the world's top 2% researchers as per Stanford University list.

User :- Shireen Moti

Email moti@2020msl