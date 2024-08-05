Landsouth Construction Announces Jason Cromer As New President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth is pleased to announce the of Jason Cromer to President effective October 7, 2024.

Jason has twenty years of construction experience in a variety of roles, rising through the ranks with his tenure at LandSouth and has a proven track record producing results. In his position of President, he will be responsible for planning, implementing, and integrating the day-to-day business operations and strategic direction of LandSouth.

Jason Cromer named as new President of LandSouth

LandSouth Founder and CEO, James Pyle stated, "Jason embodies our core values and emulates the culture of LandSouth. I have known Jason for twenty years and have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead with humility and servant attitude."

James Pyle will continue his role as CEO, formulating and implementing the company's strategic plan, business development, and help lead long-term objectives.

Jason expressed his enthusiasm at the opportunity to lead LandSouth's day-to-day operations, and work with the LandSouth team. "I am honored to lead this vibrant company into the next chapter," said Jason. "I look forward to elevating our growth, developing our people, and providing the best quality of service to our clients."

Jason will continue to serve in his current role as Vice President of PreConstruction during the transition process, while the search progresses for his replacement.

Jason earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Management and MBA from Georgia Southern University. He is a proud member of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Chairman's Club and serves on the UNF Construction Management Advisory Board.

ABOUT

LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth

Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living,

and mixed-use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998

LandSouth

has transformed ideas into

best–in–class communities. Headquartered in

Jacksonville, Fla., LandSouth has completed more than 30,000 multifamily units. For more information, call LandSouth's Marketing Manager

Mary Hamilton, (904) 760-3182, or visit

.

