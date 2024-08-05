Engagement Banking Platform Market Growing At 13.9% CAGR By 2032 User Demand Is Driving Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for consumer electronic products such as laptops, cell phones, and Personal Computer (Pc) is a key factor driving revenue growth

- Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global engagement market size was USD Billion 11.20 in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising digital transformation initiatives from the banking sector is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Engagement banking platform, also known as Banking Engagement Platform (BEP), supports banks in their digital transformation journey, which allows legacy systems to be digitized and optimized for customers and also act as a bridge that connects with new innovative fintech solutions.. BEP can also serve as a link between traditional financial services and cutting-edge fintech solutions. Banks need to significantly streamline and upgrade their distribution methods and simultaneously regain control over the client experience. Banks are compelled to go through a process of digitization that goes above a platform or technological shift as a result of the constant change in customer needs and to manage expenses.

An Emergen Research report of 250 pages features 194 tables, 189 charts, and graphics. Our new study is ideal for anyone who wants to learn about the global Engagement Banking Platform market commercially and deeply, as well as to analyze the market segments in depth. With the help of our recent study, you can analyze the entire regional and global market for Engagement Banking Platform. To increase market share, you must obtain financial analysis of the entire market and its segments. Our research suggests there are significant opportunities in this rapidly expanding market for energy storage technology. Look at how you might take advantage of these revenue-generating opportunities. Additionally, the research will help you develop growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and improve business productivity by enabling you to make better strategic decisions.

Get Free Sample Report and Related Graphs & Charts @

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The hybrid segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global engagement banking platform during the forecast period. This is because hybrid platform enhances consumer engagement and pleasure by fusing the benefits of human expertise with technical breakthroughs. Engagement banking platforms can give individualized and customized financial advice through hybrid employment, rely on automation for repetitive chores, and deliver seamless omnichannel experiences.

The retail segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global engagement banking platform in 2022. This is due to increasing use of these platforms, which allow retail banks to increase client engagement, by providing various services such as mobile banking, tailored financial analytics, budgeting tools, and smooth transaction capabilities. Engagement banking platforms enable banks to better understand consumer behavior, foresee needs, and provide specialized products and services by utilizing data analytics and AI.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global engagement banking platform in 2022 owing to increasing focus on enhancing customer experience. The provision of excellent user experience is a key objective for every financial institution, and this can be facilitated by a correctly selected digital banking interaction platform.

On 1 February 2023, Backbase partnered with Microsoft to make its unique engagement banking platform available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Banks may now benefit from a completely integrated banking offering due to Microsoft's solutions for staff efficiency, security, and regulation and Backbase's platform for facilitating seamless client experiences.

With our new report, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Emergen Research study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Engagement Banking Platform Market, 2022 to 2030, market-leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Backbase, EdgeVerve, Temenos, Comarch, Dreams Technology, in10stech, Peerspot, Azentio, Salesforce, and Finastra

Request A Discount On The Report @

Global Engagement Banking Platform Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Emergen Research has segmented the global engagement banking platform market on the basis of solution type, deployment, bank type, application, end-use, and region:

Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Customer Management Systems

Customer Experience (CX) Platforms

Digital Banking Platforms

Collaboration and Communication Platforms

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Hybrid

Bank Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Large Banks

Mid-Sized Banks

Small Banks and Credit Unions

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Omnichannel Banking

Personalized Marketing and Offers

Self-Service and Digital Onboarding

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

Investment Banking

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Request Customization Of The Report @

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and future trends in the global minimally invasive surgical systems market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the minimally invasive surgical systems market is provided.

Extensive analysis of key segments demonstrates the types of energy devices, access equipment, and visualization & documentation systems used in minimally invasive surgeries.

A comprehensive analysis of the geographical landscape provides detailed information about various regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a competitive landscape of the minimally invasive surgical systems market to assist players to gain insights into the competition scenario. Key companies operating in the market are profiled to provide valuable insights.

Click here to Buy Now @

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients' needs.

Read Similar Reports By Emergen Research:

supply chain control tower market



wireless electronic health records market



rapid liquid printing market



electric vehicle brake pads market



expanded thermoplastic polyurethane market



air-to-air refueling market



airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance market



Electric Vehicle Testing Inspection and Certification Market



space propulsion system market



green hydrogen market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Eric Lee

Emergen Research

+91 90210 91709

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn