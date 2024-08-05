ANDREA MOUW SELECTED FOR THE EMPOWERED WOMAN AWARD FOR 2024 BY IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Andrea Mouw honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Andrea Mouw, Owner of Dairywise Laboratory Services, was recently selected for the Empowered Woman Award for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Ms. Anndrea Mouw will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala.With years of knowledge and experience in the industry, Andrea Mouw has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Andrea owns Dairywise Laboratory Services, a microbiology lab where she does milk and forage testing. Following an unfortunate incident that led to the closure of the milk lab where she was employed, Andrea swiftly took charge and secured the facility, now recognized as DairyWise Laboratories.Established in December 2019, Dairywise is a versatile company that prides itself on offering a comprehensive range of services. Their commitment to covering all aspects of a dairy's needs is unwavering. They consolidate everything in one convenient location for the utmost convenience and peace of mind for their clients.Dairies that source milk from cows prioritize ensuring its high quality and bacteria-free nature. DairyWise's services encompass a comprehensive range of analyses, including assessing milk for nutritional content and bacteria, evaluating the forage consumed by cows, and examining the overall health of the animals.They conduct nutrient analysis on the forage to ensure the cow's diet is optimized for milk production. In addition, they offer GMO testing services for hay. They can test anything that the cow can chew.Their machinery can analyze milk for its butter fat percentage, protein, total solids, and lactose. It also examines milk for its nutritional content.Andrea's repertoire of previous roles includes:Veterinary Assistant at Kulshan Veterinary Hospital, Herdsman at Eaglemill Farms, Lab Analyst for Udder Health Systems and Manager at Ghc Labs.Before embarking on her career path, Andrea Mouw earned her Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences from Washington State University.Throughout her illustrious career, Andrea has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She has achieved one of the highest accolades in the field of Idaho agriculture. She was awarded the Samantha Ramsey Innovation Award in 2022 as part of Leadership Idaho Agriculture (LIA). This year she was awarded as Top Laboratory Owner by IAOTP. This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Nashville's magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel this December for her selection of the Empowered Woman Award for 2024.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Andrea Mouw for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Andrea is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Aside from her successful business at DairyWise, Andrea is committed to Roots Africa, a nonprofit organization that works with agriculture students in Africa and the U.S. to increase crop yields and socioeconomic conditions for farming communities in Africa and she also supports Bandera Farmers Network International. Andrea mentors a group of students in Africa known as change makers. They collaborate to foster entrepreneurial leadership among the individuals driving change.Looking back, Andrea attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. For the future she is committed to supplying customers with milk and forage data for many years to come.For more information on Andrea Mouw, please visit:DAIRYWISELABSAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+1 2126344427

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube