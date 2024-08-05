Paris Olympics: Hockey Star Rohidas's One-Match Suspension Stays As Jury Of Appeal Rejects India's Contentions

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Aug 5 (IANS) The Indian men's hockey will play the crucial semifinal clash with Germany on Tuesday without key defender Amit Rohidas as the FIH Jury of Appeal has rejected the appeal against his suspension.

After reviewing the reports, documents and evidence, the Jury of Appeal decided to uphold the decision of the Technical Delegates to suspend Rohidas for one match for being handed a direct red card during India's quarterfinal against Great Britain on Sunday.

"Rohidas Amit (player No.30 of India) was suspended for one (1) match for a Breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during match No. M32 India v Great Britain on 4th August 2024.

"The Jury of Appeal reviewed all the reports, documentation and evidence, it was the view of the Jury of Appeal that the Technical Delegate decision be upheld," the FIH said in a statement on Monday.

The Jury of Appeal headed by Maureen Craig-Rousseau held a hearing on Monday following an appeal by Team India against the decision of the Technical Delegate to suspend Rohidas.

During the second quarter of the quarterfinal against Great Britain on Sunday, the 31-year-old Rohidas accidentally struck Calnan's face with his hockey stick.

Although the on-field referee did not initially deem it a serious offense, a video referral upgraded the decision to a red card. The defender was then sent off the pitch for almost 40 minutes from the final hooter.

Subsequent to that the FIH Technical Delegate decided to suspend Rohidas for one match, the semifinal clash with Germany.

"The suspension affects match No. 35 (India's semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only," it added.