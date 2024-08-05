Introducing HUNT XR: The World's Smallest And Coolest Titanium Keychain Flashlight

MENAFN - PR Newswire) LONDON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the highly anticipated launch of the HUNT XR on Kickstarter, a revolutionary titanium keychain flashlight poised to redefine compactness, functionality, and versatility in everyday carry tools.

HUNT XR: The World's Coolest Titanium Multi-Light Mini Flashlight & Tool in One. Functional. Minimal. Versatile. Light & Pry Bar in One | 5 LED Colors | 11 Light Modes | SOS & Beacon Light | Rechargeable

HUNT XR KEYCHAIN FLASHLIGHT

HUNT XR LIGHT&TOOL IN ONE FLASHLIGHT

Continue Reading

Since its debut in 2019 with the HUNT 1.0, Septem has continually pushed the boundaries of their LIGHT & TOOL IN ONE flashlight series. Now in its 7th generation, the HUNT XR represents the culmination of years of iterative design and incorporates feedback from over 10,000 users. Within just 10 minutes of launching on Kickstarter, the campaign was fully funded, with supporter numbers continuing to climb every minute.

Light and Tool in One

The HUNT XR isn't just a flashlight-it's a multifunctional tool designed for modern adventurers and everyday users. Crafted from Grade 5 titanium, this palm-sized powerhouse combines the utility of a flashlight with a mini pry bar tail, perfect for tasks ranging from opening boxes to handling minor repairs, all in one sleek package.

Designed for Maximum Versatility

The HUNT XR is engineered to deliver exceptional performance in a compact form factor. Measuring just 6CM length, it boasts 5 LED colors and 11 lighting modes, including SOS and beacon settings, ensuring adaptability in any environment-from urban settings to remote trails.

Innovative Design, Uncompromising Durability

Crafted from Grade 5 titanium, the HUNT XR combines elegance with rugged durability. This material choice not only ensures lightweight portability but also guarantees strength and resilience against the elements, making it an ideal companion for outdoor adventures and everyday use.

Rechargeable Power: A New Standard in Adventure Lighting

The HUNT XR features a robust Li-polymer battery (120mAh), offering extended operational life and convenient USB Type-C fast charging. This rechargeable design ensures effortless power management and makes the HUNT XR a reliable companion for any adventure.

Join now on Kickstarter

The HUNT XR

is now available for preorder exclusively on Kickstarter, offering early-bird backers exclusive discounts and perks. Visit the campaign page [include campaign link] to discover more about the HUNT XR and secure yours today.

About Septem

Founded in 2019, Septem Studio has established itself as a leader in innovative gear for adventurers and everyday users alike. Committed to delivering quality, functionality, and ensuring customer satisfaction, Septem Studio empowers users to explore new frontiers with confidence.

Contact Information

Kickstarter Campaign Link:

Media Assets Link:

Website Link:

Media Contact: Septem Team

Email Address: [email protected]

07778236567

SOURCE Septem Studio