Winnebago’S Industry-First Technology Helps Owners Better Manage RV Systems For Easier, More Convenient Travel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FOREST CITY, Iowa, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago ®, the flagship brand of outdoor lifestyle product Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), today launched its highly anticipated smart platform, Winnebago ConnectTM , marking the brand's first custom software development effort. The innovative new proactively monitors and controls all on-board RV systems according to user preferences and is the only product on the RV that achieves this integration through a single platform.



The technology features a range of customizable capabilities , from programmable lighting and climate control to cabin door locks and water system and awning use. Through smart energy optimization capabilities, Winnebago Connect will notify users via the main dashboard and the Winnebago App if issues arise with any onboard systems so they can quickly address them and get back to enjoying their time in the outdoors.

“Winnebago Connect is game-changing technology for the RV industry and the community of RV owners, in particular, because it transforms how customers can engage with their motorhome, and how Winnebago can respond to user needs through intelligent software,” said Kim Weckert, vice president of digital transformation for Winnebago.“No other platform puts more control in the hands of users, empowering them to travel with greater ease and peace of mind than ever before. Winnebago Connect is sure to create more opportunities for new and long-time RVers alike to experience the outdoors exactly as they wish.”

A key factor of the technology is that it works proactively. For example, if the temperature inside the RV exceeds a pre-set parameter, it will open vents to let in fresh air before activating the A/C. Winnebago Connect will even retract awnings when a wind sensor detects windy conditions. Owners gain the added conveniences of remote and self-diagnostics, plus over-the-air software updates, to ensure they always have the tools and resources necessary for a great RV experience.

Winnebago Connect will initially debut in the all-new Winnebago View® and Navion® 24T floorplans before integrating into the entire Winnebago line-up over the next few years. The platform includes free and paid subscription offerings, including an essentials, premium and premium + WiFi option. Learn more about Winnebago Connect features and benefits, as well as its flexible subscription options on the company's website.

“Winnebago has always been on the leading edge of RV production, creating reliable, stylish and energy-efficient motorhomes for every kind of traveler,” said Weckert.“Winnebago Connect is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication to deliver next-generation conveniences to our customers. It's exciting to be at the vanguard of this effort, which is sure to create a new standard for the entire RV industry.”

About Winnebago

Winnebago brand RVs have been a part of the American outdoor experience since pioneering the category in 1958. Winnebago offers legendary innovation, quality, and service across a full spectrum of towable travel trailers and motorhomes ranging from camper vans to luxury Class A diesel pushers. For more information, visit . Winnebago is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), a manufacturer of premium leisure travel and outdoor recreation products under the five brands: Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit .

Contact:

Kelli Harms

...

641-590-0960