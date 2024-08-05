Rising Demand For Nutritious And Sustainable Foods Fuels Sourdough Market, Projected To Reach USD 411.2 Million By 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The expanding popularity and consumption of fast food are driving the growth of the sourdough in the United States, which is expected to surge at a CAGR of 3.80% through 2034. Sourdough bread, widely consumed across the country, is known for its distinct flavors created by a wild yeast and bacteria starter culture. The rising demand for sourdough bread has fueled its popularity, leading bakers to compete in producing the finest sourdough bread available.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest report by Future Market Insights, Nandini Roy Choudhury estimates the global sourdough market value to reach US$ 267.8 million in 2024. This upward trajectory is expected to continue securing 1.47x growth, with projections indicating a market value of US$ 411.2 million by 2034. This equates to a CAGR of 4.40% through the forecast period. Several factors can work together to drive this growth, but the primary force is the increasing number of health-conscious consumers that like baking sourdough bread in-house.



Sourdough offers features that resonate well with consumers that focus on their wellness. As such, manufacturers can take advantage to satisfy consumer demand for bread other than the standard loaves without affecting their overarching health goals. Moreover, due to the fermentation process, the sourdough naturally contains prebiotics necessary for gut health, gaining in popularity. Sourdough has just enough functional features to fit into the increased demand for foods offering more than generic nutrients.

Request a Sample Report!

The sourdough craze did not end in the bakery aisle. It gave rise to yet another distinct socio-economic trend. In some cases, consumers were religiously growing the sourdough starter at their end, the practice passed on as legacy recipes made from scratch. This further builds a strong sense of community and accomplishment. They are also more engaged, as it increases their involvement in the process. Social media also was a major player. Instagram and Twitter are home to online trends such as perfectly scored sourdough loaves with an open, airy crumb. Online trends such as these can inspire home bakers and drive demand for artisan sourdough from professionals. This is exactly the strategic action about which the market players take the moves.

When the local bakers diversify their sourdough line, they experiment with not only different flour types but also with flavors and means of fermentation, so it fits best with the tastes of customers that change periodically. Supermarkets, in the meantime, are stocking premade sourdough starters and high-quality loaves. Flour companies also incorporate such blends and the one for the best sourdough to help in the creation of those baked-at-home customers that desire to achieve a professional result.

Consumer tastes for European and want for food are expected to boost the growth rate of the dry yeast market in Western Europe

Increased urbanization and greater demand for fast food products such as croque monsieur, pizza, etc., are driving the rapid growth of the sourdough-based market in Western Europe. Sourdough pizza base freezes better and tastes better in comparison to a traditional pizza base. As a result, this uses a by-product of sourdough pizza making which more readily lends itself to industrial production. The high demand for low-GI bread and baked goods in the European continent has led to increased demand for this particular ingredient's products in this day and age.

Bread with a high glycemic index contains chemical irritants that can return blood glucose levels to peak levels very quickly. Insulin and glucose spikes lead to rapid weight gain, diabetes, and various other health problems. By contrast, low glycemic index foods contain slowly digested carbohydrates that deliver a gradually slow rise in blood glucose levels. Because of this, consumer demand for low glycemic index desserts in Western Europe tends to be greater, and manufacturers are developing and launching low glycemic index sour dough desserts to cater to this demand.

The increasing popularity of traditional European bakery items that do not include gluten has created a thriving market for gluten-free bread products in Western Europe. Gluten intolerance is a condition that provokes an allergic reaction to gluten, a substance that occurs in various bowls of cereal, such as wheat and barley. Celiac disease is an extreme form of gluten intolerance that afflicts a small number of people. However, the number of people affected by this growing dramatically, which will drive its impact on the population to increase.

Sourdough is a great alternative utilized in bakery management in Western Europe due to its tactility and capacity to improve the flavor and texture of dishes in addition to lengthening their lives. It can be used to prepare a number of different baked goods and can be applied in several approaches, from dried. powder, live liquid cultures, and starter cultures to the dough.

Key Takeaways



In 2024, Starter Culture (Type 1) heads the market with a significant 38.9% cut.

The sourdough market in the United States is expected to be on a slow and steady ascent with an average annual growth of 3.8% up to 2034.

From 2024 through 2034, Germany is expected to continue on its slow but steady rate of 3.8%.

The sourdough industry in China is expected to maintain a CAGR of 2.1% by 2034.

Japan, meanwhile, can expect a steady CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period. India's sourdough industry is most notable for the projected CAGR of 8.2% till 2034.

"Gut health has become an area of interest for more and more health-conscious individuals. It's clear that sourdough will be able stay on menus and counters as long as people are talking about food. Given such healthy signs for fermentation, how else could this sourdough trend not continue?" says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Country-wise Insights

How is the USA Sourdough Market Shaping?

In the USA, sourdough bread is becoming increasingly popular. This type of bread is made with a starter culture of wild yeast and bacteria, which gives it a unique flavor. The popularity of sourdough bread has led to a surge in the demand for this product. bakers are now competing to create the best sourdough bread in the market.

How Japan and Indonesia are growing as the fastest market?

In recent years, Japan and Indonesia have been growing as the fastest sourdough markets. This is due to the popularity of sourdough bread and the ability to make them at home.

Sourdough bread is made with a starter culture of yeast and bacteria. This culture is used to leaven the dough and give it a distinctive flavor. Sourdough bread is becoming more popular because they are thought to be more digestible than other types of bread.

What is the Performance of the Indian Sourdough Market?

Sourdough bread is a type of bread that is made with a sourdough starter. The starter is a mix of flour and water that is fermented with yeast. The fermentation process makes the bread more nutritious and easier to digest. Sourdough bread has been around for centuries, but it has only recently become popular in India.

The Indian sourdough market is growing rapidly. In the last year, the market has grown by 30%. This growth is driven by the increasing popularity of sourdough bread among Indian consumers. Sourdough bread is seen as a healthy alternative to other types of bread, and it is also very versatile. It can be used for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The Indian sourdough market is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

How Will Market Players Target the Emerging Market of China for the Sourdough Market?

In recent years, the sourdough market has seen significant growth in the West. This popularity is now spilling over into China, where the market is expected to grow exponentially. So, how will market players target the emerging market of China for the sourdough market?

One way to tap into this growing market is by partnering with local bakeries and restaurants. By teaming up with established businesses, foreign companies can gain a foothold in the Chinese sourdough market without having to set up their own operations.

Another way to target this market is through online channels. There are a number of popular e-commerce platforms in China, such as Alibaba and JD.com. These platforms offer a convenient way for consumers to purchase sourdough products from overseas companies.

Key Players' Strategies for Success in the Sourdough Market

In order to cut themselves a slice of the rapidly growing sourdough market, the key players are resorting to strategic maneuvers. Local bakeries are increasingly targeting other sources of sourdough sales than the traditional baguette. The use of various types of flour, the creation of different flavor profiles, and various fermentation technique ensure that everyone can find their favorite. Also, supermarkets realize that times change and having a sourdough starter in their food department and a properly baked product perfectly conveys the right vibe for busy people. Flour companies are also joining the party, launching specialized sourdough flour blends specifically formulated for optimal bread creation at home. These types of flour, developed specifically for home bakers looking to recreate a professionally baked sourdough loaf in their own ovens. Through these strategic responses, key players are ensuring they have a seat at the table in the expanding sourdough market.

Recent Developments



In October 2022, Lesaffre introduced Livendo 2in1 sourdough, which is truly innovative. It contains substances that have unique impacts on the dough as well as selected flavors produced by fermentation which can taste much better.

In August 2021, IREKS Group has signed an agreement with the Italian company MONDO LIEVITO MADRE to expand its production capacity of sourdough. The company plans to cooperate to create unique sourdough, which can be used in bread, bakery, pizza, and confectionary products. In March 2021, Philibert Savours, a large French producer of liquid and dehydrated sourdough for professional bakers and pastry makers, announced a EUR 15 million investment to construct a new production plant in Crottet, Ain near Switzerland.



Purchase the Report for Key Insights:

Key Companies Profiled



Puratos (Belgium)

Ernst Böcker GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

IREKS GmbH (Germany)

Kampffmeyer Food Innovation GmbH (Germany)

Philibert Savours (France)

Lesaffre (France)

Dr. Otto Suwelack Nachf. GmbH & Co. (Germany)

ITALMILL S.r.l. (Italy)

Alpha Baking Co. (USA)

Bread SRSLY

Lallemand Inc.

Cultures for Health

German Bakehouse

Boudin SF

Madison Sourdough Backaldrin International (The Kornspitz Company GmbH) (Austria)

Sourdough Market by Category

By Application:



Bread

Pizza

Buns

Cakes

Cookies

Waffles & Pancakes Others



By Starter Culture:



Type I

Type II Type III



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East and Africa



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

The global Cookie Dough market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 12.3 billion by 2023, recording a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033.

The yeastless dough market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 2.3 Billion in 2023 and is estimated to rise to US$ 3.5 Billion by 2033.

The global frozen dough market size is estimated to reach US$ 17,456.2 million in 2024. It is anticipated to register steady growth, with overall demand rising at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The global bakery ingredient market value is US$ 20,795 million in 2023. Bakery ingredient suppliers expect the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2033, with a forecast valuation of US$ 39,867 million by 2033.

The bakery enzymes market had a market worth of US$ 975 million in 2022, and it is anticipated that it will reach a market value of US$ 1.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Global bakery mixes market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 6,175.3 million in 2023, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to be valued at US$ 10,300.3 million from 2023 to 2033.

The global bakery product market is anticipated to escalate sluggishly at a CAGR of 3.80% to reach a market valuation of US$ 354.02 billion.

The global bakery emulsions market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 445.7 million in 2023, forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2033. The market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 816.6 million by 2033.

The global bakery fat market is projected to witness substantial growth, increasing from US$ 1420.2 million in 2024 to US$ 2471.1 million by 2034.

The global gluten-free bakery premix market size was valued at US$ 505 million in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact FMI:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube