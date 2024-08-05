New Frontier To Auction Prized Old West, Cowboy & Native American Artifacts Aug. 24 At Cheyenne Western Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Featured: Rarities from estates & collections, including Pat Gill silver saddle & tack; antique spurs, prison bridles, angora chaps, Native textiles & beadwork

- Scott Tarbell, Owner, New Frontier Western Show & AuctionCHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Collectors of Old West, cowboy and Native American antiques will soon be making the annual pilgrimage to Cheyenne for the best buying-and-socializing event of the season: the Cheyenne Western Collectibles Show & Auction. Held at the Laramie County Event Center at Archer, the popular three-day gathering celebrates an era when America's wide-open spaces were the domain of Native tribes, cattle ranchers, outlaw gangs and the now-legendary lawmen who chased them. This year's extravaganza, with top-notch dealers presenting their wares on August 23-25, is highlighted by an August 24 onsite auction that also welcomes Internet live bidding through a choice of two platforms.“This year's auction includes an outstanding selection of Western relics and memorabilia, silver saddles and tack, Native American artifacts, prison-made horsehair bridles, and Railway Express items,” said Scott Tarbell, owner of New Frontier Auctions.“There are some truly exceptional pieces from three estates and lifetime collections, including that of Paul Hamer.”In addition, the auction is enriched with high-quality antiques from a number of other consignors. The selection includes fine and decorative art, wonderful tribal textiles, knives and edged weapons; jewelry, vintage advertising and posters; cowboy hats, chaps and boots; and beaded leather clothing, moccasins and accessories.“Consignors gave us some of their most interesting pieces,” said Tarbell.“They know the Cheyenne auction attracts enthusiastic bidders, including those at the very top end of the collecting ladder, so it pays to send us their best.”Where you find cowboys, you'll also find saddles, and the auction includes 11 excellent options. Leading the lineup is a Pat Gill fully silver-mounted saddle with a matching bridle and martingale. Profusely carved with a floral motif throughout, the saddle is heavily laden with engraved silver. It has silver-lined perimeters, a bound and rope-edged cantle and gold horsehead swells, horn cap and stirrups; and is topped off with detailed corner plates accented by gold stars. The martingale is covered in 21 artfully detailed and engraved square silver conchos, with a central gold star embellishing the chest plate. In near-mint condition, the lot is estimated at $10,000-$14,000.Horsehair bridles crafted by prison inmates of a century ago are among the most sought after of all antique equine tack. The auction includes examples from Yuma (Ariz.) Territorial Prison and the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge Valley. One example from Deer Lodge displays a seldom-seen palette of 11 colors, with the highlight color of pink against a white background. It is adorned with beautiful tassels, hitched glass rosettes, and split-reins that include American Flags, and is finished with an exceptional three-dimensional bit with cheekpieces designed as a woman's profile. In mint condition, it is expected to sell in the vicinity of $5,500-$7,500.Dozens of pairs of spurs will be auctioned, and many are from the most coveted brands, such as Tapia, J.O. Bass, Buerman, and G.S. Garcia. A pair of scarce Phillips & Gutierrez (active 1917-1918; Cheyenne, Wyo.) silver spurs have classically-engraved single inlaid heelbands, over-length silver-inlaid shanks, and huge multi-point rowels. They are unmarked but show the highly identifiable style of craftsmanship and step-down buttonplates unique to the collaboration of Frank Phillips and master engraver Filo Gutierrez , whose career endured for 50+ years. Estimate: $3,500-$5,500. Within the mix are prison-made spurs from the Colorado State Penitentiary at Canon City and the Washington State Penitentiary at Walla Walla. Both institutions were established prior to statehood, the former in 1872 and the latter in 1886.It would be hard to overstate the visual appeal of a Cree Indian beaded pad saddle. The artistry is breathtaking, with boldly-colored cut-glass beads, beaded drops and tassels forming a floral motif on which no detail has been spared. The pre-sale estimate is $3,500-$5,500. Another sensational production is the 19th-century Sioux Indian cradle cover fully beaded to create an intricate geometric pattern in apple green and cobalt blue on white, with red-and-white hearts. The level of detail in the beadwork is beyond compare. Estimate: $3,000-$5,000“Red” is the keyword in a brilliantly-hued Germantown weaving, so named because the commercially-spun wool yarn used by the Navajo to create such textiles between 1864 and 1910 came from Germantown (Philadelphia), Pennsylvania. Measuring 35- by 56 inches, its mesmerizing, maze-like pattern incorporates cobalt blue, green and orange against a vivid crimson field. It has a black-and-white sawtooth border and is finished with colored fringe. Estimate: $3,500-$5,500Founded in 1918, Railway Express Agency (REA) was the UPS of its day, arranging transport and delivery of parcels, money and other goods by means of the existing railroad infrastructure and horse-drawn freight wagons. The auction includes several early REA items, including a seldom-seen Pony Express-style canvas and leather bag, $800-$1,200; a strongbox stenciled“U.S.” and“OR Depot” with great-looking hardware and its correct key, $600-$900; and a bright-red double-sided“Railway Express Agency” sign, $600-$900.There could be an auction-day surprise when an extremely rare and historically important 1913 American Flag with 47 stars makes its appearance. The flag was flown at the State Building in downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico, and is significant because 1913 was the year New Mexico attained statehood. However, only three months after the flag's introduction, Arizona joined the Union as the 48th state, thus necessitating a change to the American Flag's design, from 47 to 48 stars. Measuring 75 inches by 60 inches, the auction flag has a broad estimate range of $2,000-$20,000.Other stellar lots include a large Ken Payne Western bronze titled Borrowed Pony, incised with the artist's name, edition number 6/25, and '88,' and the year of copyright, $8,000-$10,000; and a showy pair of Hamley angora batwing chaps in a handsome pinto pattern, $3,500-$5,500.New Frontier's Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 auction will start at 4pm MT/6pm ET. Preview in person at the Cheyenne Western Collectibles Show on Saturday, Aug. 24 from noon-4pm or online. For additional information, call Scott Tarbell at 913-406-8057 or email .... View the fully illustrated auction catalog and sign up to bid absentee or live online through LiveAuctioneers or iCollector. Visit New Frontier online at .

