ALPFA 2024 Convention Hosts Exclusive Board And C-Suite Session, Featuring Odilon Almeida Jr. Of AJ. Holdings Co.

Odilon Almeida Jr.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA) has announced that its 2024 on August 7 will feature a session on board and c-suite dynamics from Odilon Almeida Jr. , Managing Principal of AJ. Holdings Co.Odilon AJ. will be joined by Altura Capital Senior Advisor Esther Aguilera and APCO Worldwide Senior Advisor Marta Ronquillo Newhart to discuss leadership and its vital role when transitioning to c-suite and board roles.During the convention, attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights from Odilon Almeida Jr. about the intricacies of board and c-suite operations. As the Managing Principal of AJ. Holdings Co., Almeida brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in leadership and executive decision-making. AJ. Holdings Co. is a global firm that partners with enterprises for value creation through board participation, private equity advisory, and direct investmentAlmeida serves on the boards of four companies: NCR Atleos, Votorantim Bank, Vanto Group and Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. For the past eight years, he served as a board member of Millicom International and chairman of its Compliance and Risk Committee.A corporate director, global CEO, and private equity advisor, Odilon Almeda Jr. most recently served as president, chief executive officer, and board member of ACI Worldwide, a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations.Under Almeida's tenure, ACI Worldwide's leadership in real-time payments was solidified, with expanded EBITDA margin by more than 500 basis points and mid-single-digit organic revenue growth, a noteworthy achievement, following a decade of stagnant and declining revenue. The company reached the rule of 40 in 2021, scoring 43 for the first time, with continued accelerate revenue growth in 2022. Having accomplished his mission at ACI Worldwide, Almeida transitioned to private equity.Odilon AJ also held increasingly senior general management and operating roles at Western Union, the global leader in cross-border money movement with $5.6 B in revenue. He served as President of Western Union Global Money Transfer, leading Western Union's $5 B consumer business and digital offerings in over 200 countries and territories. Previously, he served as President of the Americas and Europe.Before joining Western Union, Odilon AJ was the Founder and CEO of venture capital firm ADDventure Inc. He served as Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Digital Ventures at BankBoston International and held marketing and operating positions at Coca-Cola and Colgate-Palmolive.Almeida holds a Master of Business Administration from the Getulio Vargas Foundation and Bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the Mauá Institute of Technology in Sao Paulo. He holds certifications in artificial intelligence from Massachusetts Institute of Technology; making corporate boards more effective from Harvard Business School Executive Education; strategy under uncertainty from the Wharton Institute of Executive Education; and managing corporate resources from the International Institute for Management Development.# # #About AJ. Holdings Co.AJ. Holdings Co. partners with enterprises for value creation through board participation, private equity advisory, or direct investment. Includes public traded and privately owned enterprises, as well as private equity portfolio companies. To learn more visit: .About ALPFAthe Association of Latino Professionals for America Founded in 1972, ALPFA is the largest Latino professional organization in the United States, with 115,000+ members, 167 student chapters, and 38 professional chapters nationwide. ALPFA supports Latinos to advance professionally from college students to senior executives. ALPFA is a leading source of talent for recruiters and is promoting a pipeline to VP and C-suite roles from all sectors and industries. To learn more visit: .

