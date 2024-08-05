Surge In AI And Cloud Integration Drives Robotic Process Automation Market At 31.50% CAGR Through 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Robotic Process was valued at USD 2.58 Billion in 2022 and is expected to rise from USD 3.39 Billion in 2023 to reach a value of USD 30.34 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 31.50% during the forecast period (2024–2031).

Download a detailed overview:



There is a greater need for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) as advanced technologies such as machine and artificial intelligence that can manage complex data and support a business fully automated have become necessary. This means that in due time a business environment will be very conducive for using RPA technologies due to the increasing combinations of cloud, AI and ML technologies in most enterprises.

The capacity of robotic process automation (RPA) to automate repetitive jobs and improve business processes is driving the market's rapid growth on a global scale. Efficiency is more crucial in multiple sectors than ever before leading to its increased use, AI and Machine Learning integration for better capabilities then the growth towards cloud based intelligent automation solutions are among few main subjects.

RPA Giants Amplify Industry Impact with AI Integration for 2028 Vision

The following are the key Robotic Process Automation Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

.Global firms like Automation Anywhere and UiPath established strategic alliances with large corporations in June 2024 to expand RPA capabilities, projecting substantial market expansion by 2028. Cutting-edge AI and machine learning capabilities into RPA solutions for finance and healthcare sectors, serving as one of the primary objectives of this collaboration.

.In July 2024, RPA was highly sought after by the logistics and retail section due to cost reduction and improving business processes. By 2028 various companies including WorkFusion and Blue Prism anticipate increased business productivity after inventing cloud-based RPA solutions.

Request Free Customization of this report:



AI-Powered RPA Ventures Transforming Finance and Healthcare by 2034

.Global giants like Automation Anywhere and UiPath announced grand plans in March 2024 to include cutting-edge AI and machine learning capabilities in their RPA solutions. Their plan was changing everything by the year 2034, for instance in the field of finance and healthcare. This strategic shift ends up setting new levels of creativity and productivity across the board in different sectors.

.Boosted by the need to jump-start operational responsiveness and reduce operational costs in April 2024, telecommunication and energy sectors experienced increased adoption velocity for RPA which was good for global industry. The next ten years will see scaling and business process re-invention by companies such as WorkFusion, Blue Prism among others pioneering development of the next RPA technologies.

Blue Prism and Automation Anywhere Lead Healthcare and Retail Innovations

In latest advancements in the global market for RPA, organizations such as Blue Prism and Automation Anywhere gained more presence in sectors such as retail and healthcare while seeking to enhance operational efficiency through automation by 2026. Meanwhile, WorkFusion and UiPath's developments in cognitive RPA technologies are expected to simplify intricate processes in sectors like manufacturing and finance, driving a 12% annual rise in process automation solutions over the next five years. These major projects point to a revolutionary turn in the direction of intelligent automation, offering significant worldwide cost and productivity reductions.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):



RPA's Integration with AI, Cloud, and Cognitive Technologies for Unprecedented Efficiency and Growth

Fuelled by a blend of the latest AI, machine learning and cloud technologies, the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is set to spearhead technological revolution. This has resulted in a transformation of global markets as key players such as UiPath, Automation Anywhere, WorkFusion, Blue prism among others forge partnerships that bring about improvements. In 2034, it is foreseen that revolutionary impacts of RPA on sectors such as finance, health, retailing, telecommunications and power will have changed the bar for efficiency and scalability in those industries. Such developments signal heightened productivity and cost-efficiency in numerous world markets hitherto inconceivable without smart automation, alongside streamlined processes.

Related Report:

Cyber Security Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Visit Our Website:



Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

+1 351-333-4748

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn