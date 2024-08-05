Pathlight Capital Agents $45,000,000 Senior Secured Term Loan For Sportsman's Warehouse

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlight Capital LP ("Pathlight" or "Pathlight Capital") announced it is serving as the Administrative Agent on a $45,000,000 senior secured term loan for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, ("Sportsman's", or the "Company"), an outdoor sporting goods retailer that's been in operation for over 35 years.

Proceeds from the facility will be used to support ongoing working capital needs, as well as for other general corporate purposes.

Sportsman's Warehouse

"We are pleased to have a great financial partner such as Pathlight to secure our recent financing, " said Jeff White, Chief Financial Officer of Sportsman's Warehouse. "They understand and support our industry, worked quickly to meet our timing, and believe in the team's long-term strategy to return the business to growth. We look forward to growing our partnership with the Pathlight team."

Mark Twomey, Partner at Pathlight said, "I've followed this business throughout my career and I am excited to finally have the opportunity to partner with this management team to support their initiatives."

"Sportsman's services a vital segment of the outdoor sporting goods market. The term facility provides flexibility and incremental liquidity, supporting management's efforts to enhance their customers' experience," said Roger Malouf, Managing Director at Pathlight.

Pathlight Capital is a private credit investment manager dedicated to meeting the needs of companies that operate across a broad range of industries by providing asset-based loans secured on a first or second lien basis against tangible and intangible assets.

Pathlight aims to provide creative financing solutions to allow management teams to access incremental liquidity for the purposes of funding working capital, debt refinancings, growth, acquisitions, dividends and turnaround strategies. For more information, please visit .

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Whether your passion is hunting, fishing, camping, backpacking, or shooting, it's important to have the right equipment when you head into the great outdoors. Quality gear gives you the edge you need to perform well and enjoy the journey. That's why Sportsman's Warehouse carries only top-quality, brand-name products for the outdoor enthusiast.

Since 1986, Sportsman's Warehouse has been providing outdoor enthusiasts with quality merchandise in a friendly, low-key shopping environment. When you combine wide selection and great prices with knowledgeable, expert employees that are eager to assist you, there's really no reason to shop for your outdoor needs anywhere else.

Providing a unique shopping experience is only the start at Sportsman's Warehouse. We are members of the outdoor communities we serve, so we take every opportunity to be actively involved in enlightening and educating our customers through special events, classes, seminars, and expert presentations. No matter what your level of expertise, you'll find a wealth of information to help you expand your horizons, develop your skills, and gain even more enjoyment from your outdoor activities.

Take the time to get to know your local Sportsman's Warehouse . We're more than just a store – we're your outdoor adventure partner, so be sure to take advantage of our friendly experts, quality gear, and down-home attitude. You'll be glad you did.

