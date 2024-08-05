Global Aircraft Computers Market Size To Worth USD 7155 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 3.74%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Aircraft Computers Size was valued at USD 4958 Million in 2023 and the Worldwide Aircraft Computers Market Size is Expected to reach USD 7155 Million by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Honeywell International Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, BAE Systems, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, SAFRAN, Saab AB, Boeing, United Technologies Corporation, and Others Key Vendors.

The Global Aircraft Computers Market Size to Grow from USD 4958 Million in 2023 to USD 7155 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.74% during the forecast period.









The aircraft computers market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising demand for modern avionics systems that improve flight safety and operating efficiency. The market includes a variety of components, including as flight control computers, navigation systems, and mission computers, which are essential to contemporary aircraft. Technological breakthroughs, such as the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, are hastening the development of more sophisticated and dependable systems. Key firms are making significant investments in R&D to innovate and meet the aviation industry's demanding regulatory criteria. Furthermore, rising usage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and increased commercial aviation in emerging economies are driving market growth. The industry is poised for further expansion, aided by continuous improvements and rising aircraft deliveries worldwide.

Aircraft Computers Market Value Chain Analysis

The aircraft computers market value chain includes numerous crucial phases, beginning with raw material suppliers who supply critical components such as semiconductors, sensors, and electronic circuits. These materials are then used by manufacturers to create various aircraft computer systems, such as flight control, navigation, and mission computers. System integrators play an important role in integrating these computers into entire avionics packages that meet specific aircraft specifications. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) then integrate these technologies into new aircraft or upgrade existing ones. Regulatory organisations also ensure compliance with safety and performance criteria. To maintain peak performance and longevity, specialised service providers offer aftermarket services like as maintenance, upgrades, and repairs.

Aircraft Computers Market Opportunity Analysis

The market for aircraft computers offers tremendous prospects as sophisticated avionics and digital technologies become more widely adopted. Commercial aviation is expanding, particularly in emerging nations, driving up demand for modernised aircraft systems. The integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics provides opportunities to create smarter, more efficient flight control and navigation systems. Furthermore, the proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for military and civilian uses is broadening market opportunities. Sustainable aviation initiatives and the push for greener technologies open up prospects for novel aircraft computer solutions that improve fuel efficiency and minimise emissions. Collaboration between technology companies and aerospace firms can accelerate improvements, allowing market players to capitalise on emerging trends.

Browse key industry insights spread across 206 pages with 121 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Aircraft Computers Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Flight Controls, Mission Controls, Engine Controls), By Platform Type (Rotary-wing Aircraft, Fixed-wing Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), By End User (OEM, Aftermarket), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033."

Insights by Type

The flight controls segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Modern flight control systems using fly-by-wire technology provide accurate handling and stability, reducing pilot workload and increasing fuel efficiency. The increased manufacturing of new aircraft, as well as the modernisation of current fleets, are driving adoption of these technologies. Sensor technologies, artificial intelligence, and machine learning advancements enhance the capabilities of flight control systems. The increased emphasis on autonomous and remotely flown aircraft drives the demand for powerful flight control computers. Regulatory requirements for higher safety standards and operational efficiency lead to the segment's strong growth in the larger aircraft computers market.

Insights by Platform Type

The unmanned aerial vehicle segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Enhanced capabilities in surveillance, reconnaissance, delivery services, and agricultural monitoring are driving the demand for modern avionics systems. To operate autonomously and efficiently, UAVs require powerful flight control, navigation, and mission computers, which increases the demand for specialised aircraft computers. Technological developments, like as artificial intelligence and machine learning, are improving UAV functionality and driving adoption. Governments and business enterprises are investing heavily in UAV technology because to its low cost and versatility. Regulatory backing and ongoing improvements in UAV design and capabilities are projected to maintain the segment's rapid growth in the aircraft computers market.

Insights by End User

The aftermarket segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Airlines and military operators want to improve the performance, safety, and compliance of their existing aircraft to modern standards, which drives demand for improved flight control, navigation, and mission computers. Technological improvements and regulatory mandates necessitate periodic updates and retrofits, which benefit the aftermarket industry. Furthermore, the increasing number of aircraft in service worldwide raises the requirement for continuous support services such as diagnostics, maintenance, and overhauls. Specialised service providers and OEMs are capitalising on this trend by providing full aftermarket solutions that ensure the longevity and optimal performance of avionics systems, hence driving industry growth.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Aircraft Computers Market from 2023 to 2033. The region's demand is being driven by the ongoing modernisation of commercial and military fleets, with an emphasis on improving safety, efficiency, and compliance with demanding regulatory standards. Advanced avionics systems, including as next-generation flight control, navigation, and communication systems, are widely adopted. Furthermore, the rise of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and advancements in autonomous flight technologies drive market growth. The United States, as a global leader in aerospace and defence, has a substantial influence on market dynamics due to extensive investments in R&D. Strategic collaborations and government assistance strengthen the market, establishing North America as a prominent player in the global aircraft computers sector.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. Emerging economies such as China and India are investing considerably in modernising their aviation infrastructure, resulting in an increase in demand for advanced avionics equipment. The region's growing middle class and rising air travel demand drive the demand for new aircraft, hence increasing the market for aircraft computers. Furthermore, the growth of low-cost and regional airlines fuels this need. The use of cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning in avionics systems is gaining traction. The focus of governments on improving air safety and efficiency, combined with large investments in UAV development, contributes to the Asia Pacific aircraft computers market's strong growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies covered: Honeywell International Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, BAE Systems, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, SAFRAN, Saab AB, Boeing, United Technologies Corporation, and Others Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In February 2023, Honeywell has won a huge contract to supply flight control computers for Boeing's next-generation 737 MAX 10X. This deal indicates the ongoing demand for dependable and innovative flight control systems in the commercial aviation industry.

Major players in the market



Honeywell International Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Thales Group

BAE Systems

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

SAFRAN

Saab AB

Boeing United Technologies Corporation

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Aircraft Computers Market, Type Analysis



Flight Controls

Mission Controls Engine Controls

Aircraft Computers Market, Platform Type Analysis



Rotary-wing Aircraft

Fixed-wing Aircraft Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Aircraft Computers Market, End User Analysis



OEM Aftermarket

Aircraft Computers Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

