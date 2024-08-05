Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results For The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($71.7) million or ($29.02) per share for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $21.2 million or $8.58 per share for the same period in 2023.
|
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
| (unaudited)
|
| (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|
| For the three months ended
|
| 06/30/2024
|
| 06/30/2023
|
|
|
|
| Net income (loss) attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
| common shareholders
| ($71.7)
|
|
| $21.2
|
|
|
|
|
| Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
|
|
|
|
| attributable to common shareholders
| ($29.02)
|
|
| $8.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082
