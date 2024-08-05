The Early Learning Coalition Of Osceola County Streamlines High-Quality Coaching For Educators With TORSH Talent

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) By centralizing coaching through TORSH Talent, ELCOC will improve the quality and impact of early childhood teaching practices for many children and families.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TORSH, Inc., a leading educational provider, is proud to announce its newest partnership in Florida with the Early Coalition of Osceola County (ELCOC). This collaboration will enable ELCOC to centralize and streamline its coaching services provided to early childhood educators across the county, increasing coaches' efficiency and impact on instructional practices to drive positive child and family outcomes.ELCOC's vision is that every child enters school healthy and ready to learn. As part of their strategy to bring this vision to life, the organization's team of Early Learning Specialists will partner with over 800 teachers at early education centers. Amanda Kelkenberg, CEO of ELCOC, stated,“Not only will TORSH increase the number of teachers our organization can support, it will increase the quality of instruction for over 4,500 young children and their families in Osceola County.” ELCOC selected the innovative TORSH Talent platform to aid in expanding their coaching team's capacity to support more early learning providers more effectively.Courtney Williams, CEO & Founder of TORSH, shared,“Supporting the program's coaching practices and processes is a huge opportunity to also improve the lives of thousands of Florida families and their young children. TORSH is humbled to be part of this important work.”TORSH Talent facilitates anytime, anywhere coaching, training, and collaboration among early childhood educators and their coaches. The platform will integrate well within ELCOC's existing monthly and quarterly mentorship processes, and enhance the quality of collaboration between teachers and coaches. Video features with time-stamped commenting capabilities allow teachers to record and self-reflect on instructional practices ahead of coaching touchpoints. In turn, coaches can provide structured feedback on recorded practices and guide educators' development with customizable rubrics and goal-tracking features. These functionalities also support peer-to-peer feedback cycles between teaching staff.Lastly, ELCOC leadership can leverage configurable data forms and extensive analytics within the TORSH Talent platform to examine the overall efficacy and efficiency of the coaching program as a whole, identifying opportunities for continuous improvement and areas of celebration.“Developing a highly qualified early learning workforce is one of our key strategic goals,” explained Amanda Kelkenberg, CEO of ELCOC.“With TORSH Talent, our team will have the right infrastructure to maximize our coaches' impact on instructional practices and teachers' growth - all within our program's resources.”ELCOC joins over 40,000 users across 35 states who utilize TORSH Talent to empower early learning providers, coaches, and administrators dedicated to improving student learning and development in the earliest years. Together, these organizations will set the stage for every child and every family to thrive.For more information about TORSH, visit torsh .About TORSH, Inc.TORSH, a New Orleans-based education technology company, is dedicated to improving childhood outcomes by increasing educator instructional effectiveness. TORSH Talent, an online coaching and professional learning platform, enables organizations to support educator growth through the entire development cycle of observation, assessment, goal setting, feedback, and coaching. Learn more by visiting torsh.About the Early Learning Coalition of Osceola CountyEstablished in 1999, the Early Learning Coalition of Osceola County, Inc. (Coalition) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. The mission of the Coalition is to facilitate access to high-quality early education and child care through an integrated system of services including linkages to health care and parenting supports. The Coalition provides services to more than 4,500 children through its two early learning programs, School Readiness and Voluntary Prekindergarten. Learn more by visiting elcosceola .

