Moleculin To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss Recently Announced Plans For MIRACLE Phase 3 Pivotal Trial Tuesday, August 6, 2024 At 8:30 AM ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2024 -- Moleculin Biotech, , (Nasdaq: MBRX ) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), Phase 3 clinical stage company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting hard-to-treat tumors and viruses, today announced it will host a corporate update webcast presentation on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 8:30 AM ET to discuss its recently announced plans to advance Annamycin in combination with Cytarabine (also known as "Ara-C" and for which the combination of Annamycin and Ara-C is referred to as "AnnAraC") to a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the of AML patients who are refractory to or relapsed after induction therapy (R/R AML). This Phase 3 "MIRACLE" trial (derived from M olecul i n R /R AML A nnAraC Cl inical E valuation) will be a global trial, including sites in the US.

For the webcast presentation , Walter Klemp, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Paul Waymack, Senior Chief Medical Officer of Moleculin will be joined by Michael Andreeff, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine, Department of Leukemia, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Interested participants and investors may access the webcast presentation via conference call by dialing (877) 407-0832 (domestic) or (201) 689-8433 (international) and referencing the Moleculin Biotech Conference Call or by clicking here . The live audio webcast

will be accessible on the

Events

page of the

Investors

section of the Moleculin website,

moleculin , and will be archived for 90 days.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical stage pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates addressing hard-to-treat tumors and viruses. The Company's lead program, Annamycin, is a next-generation anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms and to eliminate the cardiotoxicity common with currently prescribed anthracyclines. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.

The Company is initiating the MIRACLE ( M olecul i n

R /R AML

A nnAraC

Cl inical

E valuation) Trial (MB-108), a pivotal, adaptive design Phase 3 trial evaluating Annamycin in combination with cytarabine, together referred to as AnnAraC, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Following a successful Phase 1B/2 study (MB-106), with input from the FDA, the Company believes it has substantially de-risked the development pathway towards approval for Annamycin for the treatment of AML. This study is subject to appropriate future filings with potential additional feedback from the FDA and their foreign equivalents.

Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers. Moleculin is also engaged in the development of a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of viruses, as well as certain cancer indications.

For more information about the Company, please visit and connect on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although Moleculin believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Moleculin has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

