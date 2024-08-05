Alexander’S Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $8.4 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to $64.1 million, or $12.51 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 included $54.0 million, or $10.52 per diluted share, of income as a result of a net gain from the sale of the Rego Park III land parcel.

Funds from operations (“FFO”) (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $17.0 million, or $3.31 per diluted share, compared to $18.2 million, or $3.55 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Financial Results

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $24.5 million, or $4.77 per diluted share, compared to $75.4 million, or $14.70 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 included $54.0 million, or $10.52 per diluted share, of income as a result of a net gain from the sale of the Rego Park III land parcel.

FFO (non-GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $42.5 million, or $8.29 per diluted share, compared to $36.8 million, or $7.18 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

CONTACT:

GARY HANSEN

(201) 587-8541

Certain statements contained herein may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments, the financial condition of our tenants, and general competitive factors.

(tables to follow)