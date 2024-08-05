Roam Joins WBA Openroaming™ Initiative, Providing Fast, Secure, And Efficient Connectivity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Roam officially achieved WBA OpenRoamingTM certification, becoming the only Web3 project among the 12-member corporate alliance. WBA OpenRoamingTM has created a framework that connects billions of users and devices to millions of Wi-Fi networks worldwide. It is a roaming federation service that enables automatic and secure Wi-Fi experiences globally. Through WBA OpenRoamingTM, the tech is establishing an open connectivity framework for all organizations within the wireless ecosystem, driving new opportunities in the WiFi6 era.



Roam is steadily securing its position at the forefront of the DeWi track along its predetermined path. With an unexpected breakthrough in both user and node numbers, Roam, alongside traditional telecommunications industry leaders, is jointly promoting and expanding the coverage and user base of the OpenRoaming network. This collaboration builds an efficient, secure, and seamless global Wi-Fi network.











Roam OpenRoamingTM

Since its introduction in the late 1990s, Wi-Fi has made significant strides. The peak data rates on Wi-Fi access points (AP) have increased by roughly four orders of magnitude over two and a half years, from a mere 1 Mbps with the initial 802.11 standard to nearly 30 Gbps with the latest 802.11be products. This substantial leap has enabled Wi-Fi to evolve from merely supporting email and web browsing to becoming a vital tool for social interactions. However, how many of us have experienced frustration when Wi-Fi failed us at the most crucial moments? For any technology aiming to be affordable, widespread, operating in unlicensed bands, and subject to uncontrolled interference, unreliability is a critical flaw, and Wi-Fi is no exception.

As we advance with industrial automation, digital twins, and remote rendering, the next generation of Wi-Fi must prioritize reliability to take on more challenging tasks and move beyond its comfort zone.

OpenRoamingTM has revolutionized the way users connect to Wi-Fi networks by enabling seamless internet access through a one-time registration with an identity provider. Once this initial setup is complete, devices no longer need to search for available networks or re-register with other OpenRoamingTM members. The benefits of OpenRoamingTM include saving time by eliminating continuous network searches and repeated logins, improving connection performance while prioritizing user privacy, and offering cost-effectiveness, especially for international travelers. OpenRoamingTM aims to simplify and enhance the way users connect to Wi-Fi networks.

The most effective way to access OpenRoamingTM is through the Roam application, which is available for free on both iOS and Android platforms. Roam is a project developed by MetaBlox Labs, one of the few companies designated by the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) as an OpenRoamingTM certified access network provider. Roam aims to create a single network accessible to everyone, ultimately owned and developed by its users. This innovative approach has made Roam a popular choice among users. To date, Roam has over 500,000 app users across more than 180 countries. With just one simple app, users can automatically connect to over 3.5 million WiFi points globally, ensuring seamless connectivity wherever they go.

Additionally, Roam leverages Web3 technologies such as blockchain and decentralized identity to provide users with more secure and privacy-protected internet connections. This application of technology not only enhances user trust but also lays the foundation for more innovative applications in the future. Roam's security measures include the use of decentralized identifiers (DIDs) and verifiable credentials (VCs), ensuring that users' identities and personal information are fully protected when using the application.

Rainier MAX60: Faster, Stronger, More Efficient

Currently, Web3 is still an emerging blue ocean field for investment and development, with various sub-tracks creating new narratives through competition and integration. As a combination of IoT and Web3, DePIN is a promising new direction.

Roam has built a DePIN ecosystem driven by a Web3 economic system. Based on this DePIN network, small and medium-sized enterprises, individual users, and others with network bandwidth and Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities can join OpenRoaming anytime through the Roam protocol. This can be done by purchasing Roam routers or by sharing hotspots via mobile devices loaded with the Roam App.

As Wi-Fi continues to evolve, new use cases and applications are emerging that require higher throughput, lower latency, and greater reliability. Upgrading to WiFi 6 has become imperative.

To meet these demands, Roam currently offers the Rainier MAX60 router. This device is compatible with OpenRoaming and features Wi-Fi 6 performance, supporting data transfer rates of up to 9.6Gbps, nearly three times faster than WiFi 5's 3.5Gbps, thus reducing bandwidth congestion. Additionally, it supports simultaneous connections for over 200 devices within a 150 square meter range, meeting the needs of most guest Wi-Fi scenarios. When users connect at specific nodes, all Roam routers work together to verify their DID credentials.











Router Configuration and Features

After setting up the router, it provides two separate WiFi networks: the OpenRoamingTM network and a dedicated private WiFi network. OpenRoamingTM allows WiFi users to connect seamlessly without manual login. This system protects user information through decentralized identity (DID) and privacy protocols, ensuring all data is secure. Anyone with the OpenRoamingTM feature enabled on their phone (recommended through the Roam app) can access the network. The private WiFi option is designed for personal use, offering enhanced security through a password created by the owner.

In addition to the OpenRoamingTM technology implemented on the router, the Rainier MAX60 excels with its advanced WiFi 6 technology, providing exceptional performance at speeds of up to 6000 Mbps. Connecting to the router allows me to stream videos, download large files, and participate in video calls seamlessly without any lag. For those looking to use the router for commercial purposes, it is an excellent choice, as it can support over 200 simultaneous connections thanks to the underlying technology called Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA).

The router also enhances user security with the latest WPA3 security protocol, offering superior password protection and encryption to safeguard data from hacking attempts. One of the most innovative features of WiFi 6 is Target Wake Time (TWT), which helps devices save power and prevents channel congestion. According to user feedback, the experience with the Roam Rainier MAX60 has been outstanding, providing faster speeds, enhanced security, and more efficient connectivity for all their devices.

Promoting Construction, Promising Future

As decentralized infrastructure networks represented by DePIN mature, OpenRoamingTM is extending its reach into various fields, reshaping every aspect of our production and daily lives.

This ubiquitous connectivity will bring unprecedented efficiency improvements and value creation to society, further advancing Roam's construction in the DeWi track ecosystem and the global WiFi roaming network nodes. Roam will play a key role in building a decentralized Wi-Fi OpenRoamingTM network that embodies the spirit of Web3 for users.

Media Contact

Company Name: Roam

Contact: Nigel Nie

Email:

Website:





CONTACT: Nigel Nie Roam nigel(at)metablox.io