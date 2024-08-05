Medical Technology Innovation: Fraternity Mutual Wins 2024 Medical Innovation Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fraternity Mutual was awarded the 2024 Medical Innovation Award for its outstanding innovations in medical data management, patient privacy protection, and AI-powered medical consultation. The award is presented by the International Medical Association to honor enterprises and institutions that have made significant contributions to driving medical innovation and application.











Fraternity Mutual has achieved breakthroughs in the following core technology areas:

1. Blockchain platform: The blockchain platform it developed ensures the integrity and security of medical data, and guarantees patients' full control over their sensitive information. Through distributed ledger technology, Fraternity Mutual has solved the problems of data leakage and privacy infringement in traditional medical information systems, improving the data security standard.

2. AI-powered medical consultation: It utilizes AI technology to provide intelligent medical advice and personalized health management. The platform can analyze a patient's natural language description, diagnose the condition, and provide preliminary diagnostic recommendations and treatment plans. This significantly improves the efficiency and accuracy of diagnosis and treatment, especially in remote areas or regions with limited medical resources, providing convenient and efficient medical services for patients.

3. Decentralized medical data marketplace: By issuing the FMD token, Fraternity Mutual has established a P2P medical data marketplace, allowing medical consumers to directly trade data with medical researchers, institutions, or enterprises. This market not only enhances the utilization value and quality of medical data, but also provides a new income source for patients.

4. Personal health record management: By integrating dispersed medical records and wearable device data, it provides a comprehensive personal health profile. Patients can view their health status, understand medication information, and compare historical records at any time, enabling better health management.

5. Automated medical claims system: Based on smart contracts, it realizes automated medical insurance claims and review. Medical consumers no longer need to communicate repeatedly with insurance companies, as the smart contracts will automatically process the claims based on the medical records, improving the efficiency of claims and reducing unnecessary administrative costs.

6. Social network services: It has built an exchange platform for patients with the same diseases, providing emotional support and information sharing. This community network not only helps patients support each other, but also promotes the interaction between doctors, researchers, and patients, driving the development of medical research.









When receiving the award, Rohan, the founder of Fraternity Mutual, said: "We believe that the power of technology can better serve patients and medical providers. Our goal is to continue driving innovation in the medical industry, so that everyone can enjoy safe and efficient medical services."

Fraternity Mutual's future plans include expanding the application scope of its technologies, continuing to cooperate with global medical institutions to promote its solutions, and further developing AI algorithms to provide more accurate disease prediction and treatment recommendations, constantly setting new high standards for the healthcare industry.

This award not only recognizes the efforts of the Fraternity Mutual team, but also affirms its leadership position in global medical technology innovation. Fraternity Mutual will continue to work on improving the medical experience and quality of life for patients around the world through its innovative technologies.











Future Outlook

The founding team of Fraternity Mutual has planned to gradually expand the coverage of the platform in the next few years, not only limited to India, but also promoting it to other developing countries and regions. The company also plans to collaborate with the world's top medical research institutions and universities to further enhance its technological capabilities and service capacity.

In addition, Fraternity Mutual is actively exploring the application of its technologies in other fields, such as elderly care and public health management. Through continuous innovation and technology upgrades, Fraternity Mutual is committed to becoming a global leader in the medical technology field, providing high-quality medical services and health assurance for more people.

Media contact

Contact: Karl Guzman

Company Name: Fraternity Mutual

Website:

Email: Guzman(at)fmutual.org



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



CONTACT: Karl Guzman Fraternity Mutual